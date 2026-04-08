Aces Explode for Six in Fourth, Hand Bees 9-4 Loss in Reno

Published on April 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







RENO, NEV. - The Salt Lake Bees opened a new series in Reno on Tuesday, taking an early 3-2 lead on Donovan Walton's home run, but a decisive six-run fourth inning from the Aces proved too much to overcome as Salt Lake fell 9-4.

Reno 9, Salt Lake 4

WP: John Curtiss (1 - 0)

LP: Jared Southard (0 - 1)

Key Performers

Nelson Rada: 3-5, R

Donovan Walton: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, K

Christian Moore: 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K

Game Summary

The Bees wasted no time getting on the board in the first as Nelson Rada sparked the offense with a single up the middle and later came around to score on Denzer Guzman's sacrifice fly after Christian Moore's double put two in scoring position.

Reno answered in the bottom half without recording a hit, drawing four walks and capitalizing on a hit-by-pitch to plate two runs and take a 2-1 lead after one.

Salt Lake responded in the second behind a big swing from Donovan Walton. After Trey Mancini reached with a single, Walton launched a two-run homer to right field to put the Bees back in front, 3-2.

In the third, Reno tied it right back up with a one out solo home run by Aramis Garcia setting up a big fourth inning for Reno as it stood 3-3.

Reno broke things open in the bottom of the fourth as the first four batters reached safely starting with a leadoff walk and back-to-back singles, including Tommy Troy's go-ahead knock before LuJames Groover followed with an RBI double that came inches from leaving the yard.

The Aces weren't done yet as a one-out intentional walk loaded the bases for Kristian Robinson who belted a grand slam to right field that completed the six-run frame for Reno leading 9-3.

From the fourth inning on Salt Lake put a runner on base in each frame but could only scratch across one more run in the seventh, as Jose Siri scored on a Christian Moore sacrifice fly after Rada recorded his second hit of the night, trimming the deficit to 9-4 but was all they could muster up as the Aces secured the series opening win.

Game Notes

Salt Lake remains winless on the road (0-4) and is now 1-2 in series openers to begin the season, matching its longest losing streak of the year at three games. The Bees' four straight road losses to start the season are their most since 2014, when the club dropped seven in a row.

The Salt Lake offense struck out 11 times on Tuesday night, its second-highest total of the season (12 on April 1 vs. Sacramento). The pitching staff also struggled with command, issuing 12 walks and a hit-by-pitch, setting a season high in walks and matching the club's highest total since June 21, 2025 against Sacramento.

Nelson Rada tied for a game-high with three hits, going 3-for-5 with a run scored, marking his fifth multi-hit performance in the last seven games. He has recorded a hit in three of his seven appearances this season, all of them multi-hit efforts. Tuesday also marked the fourth time in 49 career Triple-A games that Rada has tallied at least three hits, and his second such performance against Reno.

Donovan Walton belted his second home run of the season to give Salt Lake the lead in the second inning, with both of his long balls coming on the road. Walton now ties Denzer Guzman for the team lead in homers as the only two Bees with multiple on the year. Against Reno, Walton has been especially productive, batting a career .355 over a 35-game span dating back to 2021, totaling 37 RBI, seven doubles, two triples, and a 1.127 OPS. His second-inning blast marked his 10th career home run against the Aces, making him the 20th player since 2015 to reach double digits in homers versus Reno.

Vaughn Grissom carried on his hitting streak to seven games hitting safely in every game since beginning his rehab assignment. Over the course of seven games since joining Salt Lake, Grissom is batting .400 (10-for-25) with two doubles, three runs batted in and a .903 OPS.

Trey Mancini hit safely and scored for the fourth game in a row ranking as the third best active run scoring streak in the league trailing Victor Bericoto (7) and Hyeseong Kim (6). Out of the gate, Mancini is batting .320 with six runs scored, two RBI and an .894 OPS (1.013 OPS in April).

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to even the series in game two against the Reno Aces on Wednesday night from Greater Nevada Field with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. MST.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 8, 2026

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