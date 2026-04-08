Ritter, Crim Power Isotopes over Chihuahuas, 8-4

Published on April 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - The Isotopes plated all eight of their runs over the first four innings-including homers by Ryan Ritter and Blaine Crim-while Sean Sullivan tossed 4.0 frames of one-run ball to propel Albuquerque to an 8-4 win over El Paso Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - Ryan Ritter went 3-for-4 with two RBI, a homer and walk, extending his Triple-A hit streak to 24 games-tied for the second-longest in club history. During the stretch, he is slashing .423/.479/.865 with 10 doubles, three triples, 10 homers and 37 RBI.

--Starter Sean Sullivan spun 4.0 frames of one-run ball, allowing one hit and four walks with three strikeouts. Albuquerque starters have not relented more than one run in an outing in six-straight contests.

-For the season, Isotopes' starters have compiled. 3.11 ERA (37.2 IP, 12 ER), the sixth-best in Triple-A.

-The Isotopes' pitching staff has held their opponent to four runs or fewer in six of 10 games to begin the season. Additionally, they permitted just five hits on the night, tying a season-low (also: March 27 at Oklahoma City and April 2 vs. Reno).

-The club has swiped 10 bases over its last three games without a caught stealing. For the season, Albuquerque has 20 stolen bases, tied for third-most in Triple-A.

-After going 6-for-38 with runners in scoring position over the six-game set against Reno, the Isotopes went 4-for-11 tonight.

-Left-hander Sammy Peralta made his Isotopes debut and tossed a clean 1-2-3 sixth inning.

-Charlie Condon went 0-for-4 with a walk in his first game since last Wednesday.

-Cole Carrigg registered a 2-for-5 night with two RBI, his third multi-hit contest of the year and first in six games.

-Blaine Crim went 2-for-5 with his first homer of the season, two RBI and his first multi-hit contest of 2026. Has a hit in five of his first six games on the year.

-Zac Veen went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and his first multi-hit contest of the season. Is 3-for-8 in his last two contests after starting the year 1-for-15. Was his first game of 2026 without a strikeout.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 12:05 pm MT at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque is expected to send Tanner Gordon to the hill while El Paso is slated to start Marco Gonzales.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 8, 2026

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