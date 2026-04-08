Postgame Notes 4.7 vs. Las Vegas

Published on April 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







SACRAMENTO NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game 5-3...they now have a three-game winning streak, their longest so far this season...have now committed zero errors in five consecutive games, their longest streak since June 4-8, 2025 (also 5)...their longest consecutive error-less streak is seven games, done twice before (2021 and 2009)...2,073 is the lowest attendance in River Cats history (previously, 2,195 on September 7, 2022 vs. Las Vegas).

The Cats have now hit multiple home runs in back-to-back games for the first time August 27-28 at Reno...the Cats had 42 multi-homer games in 2025.

John Michael Bertrand was the starter but did not factor into the decision of Sacramento's victory...allowed three runs on four hits, with four walks and one strikeout in 4.2 innings...4.2 ties for most innings pitched by a starter so far this season (also, Whisenhunt, April 3 at SL)...gave up a base hit to the first batter of the game for the second time in his Triple-A career (also, September 11, 2025)...Bertrand gave up four-or-more walks in three games last season.

Spencer Bivens earned his first win since September 21, 2025 with the Giants at Los Angeles-NL...allowed two hits with one strikeout in 2.0 innings.

Jesús Rodríguez (2-for-4) hit his first knock of the season, a 389-foot, two-run shot to leftfield...389 feet is the longest home run by a River Cat so far this season...also had an RBI single in the fourth, scoring Grant McCray...Rodríguez had three 3-plus RBI games in 2025.

Nate Furman (1-for-3) also launched his first home run of the season and first at the Triple-A level, a solo shot to rightfield...Furman had seven home runs in 2025, his last being August 31 with Eugene.

Will Brennan (1-for-4) has hit safely in all eight of his games so far this season; four of them being multi-hit games...his eight-game hitting streak is the longest for a River Cat this season, and is tied for second-longest in Triple-A.

LAS VEGAS NOTES

The Las Vegas Aviators dropped tonight's game 3-5, taking their third loss of the season...the Aviators went 37-38 on the road in 2025...seven hits was their second fewest so far this season (6 hits, April 3 vs. OKC).

Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang was the starter and was dealt his first loss of the season...allowed four runs on on five hits (2 HR), with three walks and four strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work...allowed multiple home runs in five games last season...allowed three walks in just two games last season (June 5 and May 13).

Colby Thomas (2-for-4) hit his fourth home run of the season, tying him with Zack Gelof for the team lead...was a three-run shot to left-centerfield...the ball travelled 409 feet, the sixth-longest home run by an Aviator so far this season...has hit safely in every game so far this season; a seven-game hitting streak...was his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

Drew Swift went 2-for-5, his fourth multi-hit game of the season...has hit safely in every game this season; his nine-game hitting streak is tied for the longest in Triple-A so far this season...his 13 hits are tied for the fourth-most among Triple-A batters.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 8, 2026

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