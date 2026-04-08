Express Beat Comets Wednesday Afternoon, 6-2

Published on April 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Round Rock grabbed an early edge with a run in the first frame. LF Trevor Hauver got things started with a single up the middle and advanced to second on RF James Tibbs III's fielding error. Two pitches later, 1B Jonah Bride drove him in with a base knock to center for a 1-0 advantage.

The Express added a pair of runs in the second inning, extending their lead to 3-0. 3B Tyler Wade reached on a LHP Cole Irvin fielding error then moved up a station on SS Michael Helman's sacrifice bunt. Wade came around to score via DH Willie MacIver's single, and MacIver later scored on a RF Alejandro Osuna sacrifice fly.

The Comets got on the board in the bottom of the second on a 1B Ryan Ward solo homer. Oklahoma City trailed 3-1 after two complete.

After trading zeroes over the next six frames, the Express plated three runs in the top of the ninth. MacIver recorded another single, stole a bag and capped it off by scoring a run on a RHP Kyle Hurt wild pitch. Hauver tacked on an RBI single and Bride hit a sacrifice fly, sending the Express to the bottom of the ninth with a 6-1 lead.

Oklahoma City CF Michael Siani led off the ninth with a triple and came home on a fielder's choice, cutting the deficit to four. Tibbs III followed with a single, but the E-Train turned a double play to end the game and earn a 6-2 win on Wednesday afternoon.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

MIGHTY MACIVER: DH Willie MacIver was 2-4 with two singles, an RBI, and a run on Wednesday afternoon. MacIver broke a six-game hitless streak, which was his longest hitless streak at the Triple-A level in his career.

RED HOT ROBBY: LHP Robby Ahlstrom made his fourth appearance of the season in Wednesday's win. The first man out of the bullpen threw 1.1 IP, allowing three hits and striking out two batters without a walk or a run. Ahlstrom holds a 0.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts and two walks. He has not surrendered a run across 6.1 IP and holds the longest active scoreless streak among PCL relievers.

HIT PARADE: The E-Train tallied a season-high 12 hits in Wednesday's win. RF Alejandro Osuna, LF Trevor Hauver, 1B Jonah Bride, CF Cam Cauley and DH Willie MacIver all recorded multiple hits. Hauver led the way with three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Round Rock recorded at least 12 hits in 29 games last season, posting a 23-6 record in those contests.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, April 9 at Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 6:35 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 8, 2026

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