Express Blanked by Stripers, 1-0

Published on April 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







The Stripers broke the tie in the top of the sixth inning. DH Sandy León walked to start the inning and then stole second base. León advanced to third on a single by 3B Luke Williams. SS Jim Jarvis grounded into a double play, scoring León from third to score the lone run of the game and give Gwinnett the 1-0 lead.

The Express were held hitless through the last five innings and could not manage to find the tying run against the Stripers and dropped the final game of the homestand, 1-0.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

TEODO TIME: RHP Emiliano Teodo struck out the side in order across 1.0 inning of relief on Sunday. Of 15 total pitches, the right-hander tallied 11 strikes and went to his slider 10 times. He struck out C Jair Camargo and 1B Aaron Schunk with the slider and fanned 2B Brett Wisely on a changeup.

SEASON DEBUTS: RHP Dane Acker and RHP Aidan Anderson made their season debuts for the Express on Sunday afternoon. Acker tossed 3.0 scoreless frames as the starting pitcher. He allowed three hits and struck out four batters without issuing a walk. Acker made 30 appearances (1 GS) for Round Rock in 2025, posting a 4-1 record and a 5.40 ERA. Anderson followed RHP Emiliano Teodo, who threw 1.0 inning as the first man out of the bullpen.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, April 7 at Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 6:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2026

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