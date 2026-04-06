Aces Clip Isotopes, 3-2

Published on April 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Over the first five games and seven innings of this series, the Isotopes and Reno Aces combined for just two home runs. Late in Sunday's contest, a mini version of home run derby broke out. Jean Walters launched a solo blast to give Reno a 2-1 lead in the eighth before Andrew Knizner led off the bottom half with a drive over the left-field wall, Albuquerque's first long ball at home this season. However, Aramis Garcia connected on an 0-2 pitch from Keegan Thompson in the ninth, giving the Aces a 3-2 lead and eventual victory. Reno took four of six games in the set.

Parker Mushinski served as the Isotopes "opener" on Sunday and retired the side in order to begin the ballgame. Gabriel Hughes took over in the second and continued a trend of dazzling pitching performances for Albuquerque, as he worked 5.1 frames of two-hit, one-run ball with one

Topes Scope: - During this series, Albuquerque starting pitchers compiled a 1.99 ERA (22.2 IP, 5 ER) with six walks and 25 strikeouts.

- Hughes pitched twice in the series (one start, one as a bulk reliever) and worked a total of 10.1 innings with five hits and three earned runs allowed. Hughes threw 73 percent of his pitches for strikes today (56/77).

- The Isotopes tied a team record by going six consecutive home games without a home run, dating back to last year's season finale. This also occurred from June 11-26, 2006. Knizner's blast in the eighth snapped a string of 270 straight plate appearances at home without a long ball. Michael Toglia had connected on the last, a solo homer in the third inning on Sept. 20 vs. Reno. In 2006, the streak reached 284 plate appearances, from the time Jason Wood homered in the third inning on June 10 vs. Memphis, until Paul Hoover's walk-off blast in the ninth on June 27 vs. Omaha.

- The Isotopes scored 11 runs in the series, their second-fewest ever in a six-game set (MiLB moved to this format in 2021). Albuquerque plated a total of nine runs at Sugar Land from May 27-June 1, 2021.

- Albuquerque posted a .209/.308/.280 slashline at the plate over the six-game series, with just 10 extra-base hits (eight doubles, one triple, one homer).

- The Isotopes have allowed three or fewer runs in four of the first nine games in the 2026 season.

- Ryan Ritter singled in the first inning to extend his Triple-A hitting streak to 23 games, fourth-longest in Isotopes history. He is slashing .410/.464/.840 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine homers and 35 RBI in the stretch that began May 14, 2025.

- Chad Stevens extended his season-opening on-base streak to eight games as he had a double and two walks. He has reached base in 13 of 31 plate appearances (eight hits, five walks). Additionally, Stevens has reached safely in 18 consecutive games dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with the Salt Lake Bees.

- Zac Veen was 1-for-3 with an infield single and walk, marking the first time he has reached safely multiple times in a game this season. Overall, he is 2-for-18 since joining the Isotopes on March 31.

- Albuquerque stole five bases Sunday, their second contest with at least five swipes this season (most: six, March 29 at Oklahoma City).

- The Isotopes are 65-88 in contests decided by one run dating back to the start of the 2022 season.

- For the second consecutive season, Albuquerque lost the finale of their opening homestand courtesy of a ninth-inning hit by the opposition. Last year, Sebastian Rivero had the go-ahead hit for Salt Lake in a 9-8 victory.

- Aces starter Yu-Min Lin walked six batters, the most for an opposing hurler since Blake Walston on June 20, 2023 at Reno (six).

- Albuquerque got on the board first, snapping a streak of five consecutive games in which their opponent plated the initial tally.

On Deck: The Isotopes head to El Paso to begin a six-game series against the Chihuahuas (AAA Padres) on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm in the series opener from Southwest University Park.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2026

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