Las Vegas Knocks off OKC, Takes Series

Published on April 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Searching for a series split, the Oklahoma City Comets came up short in a 9-3 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark. Oklahoma City (4-5) got started early as Nick Senzel hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Ryan Fitzgerald in the first inning. Las Vegas (7-2) scored a pair of runs in the second inning, evening the score on a solo shot from Colby Thomas and taking a 2-1 lead with a Joey Meneses RBI double. The Comets tied the score, 2-2, in the third inning as Zach Ehrhard scored from third on an errant pickoff attempt from Aviators catcher Brian Serven. Las Vegas took the lead back in the bottom half of the inning on a RBI groundout from Junior Perez and extended to a 5-2 advantage in the fourth inning with a two-run single from Drew Swift. Oklahoma City recorded its first hit since the third inning with a solo blast in the seventh inning from Austin Gauthier to bring the Comets within two runs. Las Vegas responded with a pair of homers as Henry Bolte drove in three runs in the seventh inning and Thomas drilled his second solo shot of the game in the eighth inning.

Of Note:

- The Comets have now lost back-to-back games and four of the last five games as Las Vegas clinched the series against Oklahoma City, 4-2... Oklahoma City suffered its first series loss of the season after winning a three-game series against Albuquerque in March and finishing 2025 with a 14-5-8 series record. The Comets also matched their road series loss total from 2025 as they dropped just one road series last season Sept. 2-7 in Sugar Land. OKC now has just two road series losses in the last 18 road series going back to the 2024 season.

- Oklahoma City finished with a season-low three hits in the loss. Austin Gauthier collected two of those hits and Zach Ehrhard added a double...The Comets were held to one hit over the game's final six innings.

-Austin Gauthier hit his first homer of the season in the seventh inning after going deep four times in his 118 games with the Comets last season. Gauthier now has seven career homers with Oklahoma City in 230 games from 2024-26...Prior to Sunday, Gauthier last homered Aug. 19, 2025 at Tacoma for his only homer hit on the road in 2025. Finishing 2-for-4 at the plate Sunday, Gauthier secured his second multi-hit game of the year.

-Austin Gauthier's homer gave Oklahoma City a total of nine home runs during the six-game series in Las Vegas, coming from five different players...However, the Comets allowed three home runs Sunday and the Aviators hit 12 home runs in the six games against Oklahoma City, including at least one per game.

-Las Vegas scored nine runs Sunday and scored eight or more runs in four of the six games against the Comets for a total of 43 runs in the series...The Aviators recorded 12 hits Sunday, reaching double-digit hits for the fourth time in the six-game series.

Next Up: The Comets return home to open a six-game series against the Round Rock Express at 6:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. For the first time in 2026, enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products Tuesday night. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2026

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