OKC Comets Game Notes - April 4, 2026

Published on April 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (4-3) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (5-2)

Game #8 of 150/First Half #8 of 75/Road #5 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP River Ryan (NR, -.--) vs. LV-RHP Mason Barnett (1-0, 1.59)

Saturday, April 4, 2026 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets can take the lead in their six-game road series against the Las Vegas Aviators at 9:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark...The series is tied, 2-2, as the Comets seek back-to-back road wins for the first time this season.

Last Game: Led by a fast offensive start and strong outing from Ryder Ryan, the Oklahoma City Comets captured a 7-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Comets opened with a four-spot in the first inning, including a two-run single by Ryan Ward and RBI knock by Jack Suwinski. After Las Vegas scored once in the first inning, OKC added three more runs in the second inning, with the latter two runs crossing the plate on a triple by Zach Ehrhard. The Aviators were then held silent until the eighth inning when Zack Gelof hit a two-run homer. Although the Comets did not collect hit after the third inning, the OKC pitching staff limited the Aviators to season lows with three runs and six hits while notching 10 strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitchers: River Ryan makes his season debut after missing the entire 2025 season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery...The Dodgers No. 6 prospect per MLB.com and No. 13 per Baseball America had a strong Spring Training, allowing two runs and five hits across 9.2 innings spread over four outings. He notched 12 strikeouts...Ryan's last regular season appearance came with the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 10, 2024 vs. Pittsburgh. That was his last of four starts with the Dodgers in his MLB debut season, going 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and .208 BAA...Prior to joining the Dodgers, Ryan had made five starts with Oklahoma City in 2024, going 0-0 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and .224 BAA...The Dodgers originally acquired Ryan via trade with San Diego in exchange for IF Matt Beaty March 28, 2022 after he had just converted to a pitcher from an infielder that prior offseason...He is the younger brother of yesterday's Comets starting pitcher Ryder Ryan.

Christian Romero is scheduled to piggyback Ryan's start and make his second appearance of 2026...He pitched 4.0 innings in his season debut March 29 against Albuquerque, allowing three runs on three hits with two walks, a hit by pitch and two strikeouts in OKC...Romero split the 2025 season between Oklahoma City and High-A Great Lakes and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts with OKC...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Aviators: 2026: 2-2 2025: 8-4 All-time: 80-79 At LV: 48-41

Las Vegas won the 2025 PCL Championship, winning the league's first half title before sweeping second-half champion Tacoma, 2-0, in the PCL Championship Series, marking the franchise's first league title since 1988...The Comets won the 2025 season series against the Aviators, 8-4, including a 6-3 mark in Las Vegas...Ryan Ward paced OKC with 22 hits and 21 RBI along with seven homers in 12 games against Las Vegas last season...The Aviators led the Minors in runs (978), hits (1,519) and AVG (.288) last season...The Comets have won three straight season series against Las Vegas, and going back to 2023, OKC is 20-8 over the last 28 games at Las Vegas Ballpark. With losses Wednesday and Thursday, OKC dropped consecutive games in Las Vegas for the first time since September 2021 during the famed Triple-A Final Stretch.

Brothers in Arms: Tonight's starting pitcher, River Ryan, and last night's starting pitcher, Ryder Ryan, are brothers. They are on the same team for the first time since playing together at North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, N.C., in 2014...River, 27, is making his 2026 debut and first game appearance since the 2024 season after missing the entire 2025 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Ryder, 30, signed with the Dodgers as a free agent in January and has already made two starts for the Comets in 2026, picking up his first win of the season last night. He tossed a career-high 5.0 innings in his eighth career start, allowing one run on four hits while walking three and striking out five batters...The duo both appeared in the same Cactus League twice game during Spring Training, March 9 at Milwaukee and March 15 vs. Texas.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward notched a game-high three RBI Friday and has driven in six runs over the last three games. During those three games, Ward is 5-for-12 with one double and one homer following a 1-for-15 start over the first four games...The reigning PCL MVP set OKC single-season Bricktown-era records with 164 hits, 122 RBI and 113 runs scored last season. In 2025, Ward led the Minors in RBI, with 36 home runs, 73 extra-base hits and 315 total bases in 143 games. He became the second OKC player to win MVP in the last two years (Michael Busch, 2023) and the third to win the award during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) joining Nelson Cruz (2008)...The outfielder collected the most RBI for any PCL hitter since 2010. Ward is also OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career home runs (91) and RBI (324).

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald singled in his first at-bat for the third consecutive game to extend his hitting streak to six games. Going 2-for-5 at the plate yesterday, Fitzgerald has now recorded multiple hits in five of his last six games. Fitzgerald is 15-for-29 (.517) during the six-game stretch with one double, one triple, one homer and 12 RBI...Fitzgerald's 15 hits are most among all Triple-A players to start 2026 and his 12 RBI top the PCL.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III extended his hitting streak to seven games Friday, going 1-for-4 with a walk. He is one of just two PCL players to have hit safely in each of the first seven games of the 2026 season, joining Round Rock's Justin Foscue (10 hits)...Tibbs is off to a 14-for-30 (.467) start with four doubles, one triple, four homers and 10 RBI. His nine extra-base hits pace the PCL, along with his 32 total bases and 12 runs scored.

Offensive Line: The Comets scored all seven of their runs over the first two innings of last night's game. They started the game 9-for-15 at the plate before being held 0-for-20 for the rest of the night...The Comets' 79 hits through seven games pace all Triple-A teams, while the team's 54 runs are second-most in Triple-A behind Las Vegas' 57 runs scored...The Comets' .315 AVG is best in Triple-A to open 2026 and although the team was held to one extra-base hit last night, OKC's 24 extra-base hits this season are tied for most in the PCL with Las Vegas and Sugar Land...Zach Ehrhard hit his first triple of the season Friday night and Oklahoma City's fourth triple of the season - most by a team in Triple-A to start 2026.

Sales Pitch: Oklahoma City limited the Aviators to three runs on six hits last night and recorded a season-high 10 K's. The three runs allowed by the Comets matched the team's season-low mark from Opening Night March 27 against Albuquerque in OKC. The six hits allowed to Las Vegas last night set a new season-low mark...However, Las Vegas hit a home run Friday and has homered in each of the first four games of the series, totaling eight home runs against OKC. The Comets' 10 total home runs allowed this season are second-most in the league behind Round Rock's 12 homers. Oklahoma City allowed a league-low 144 homers in 150 games during the 2025 season.

High Road: The Comets are 2-2 to start 2026 on the road after finishing with the best road record in the PCL last season at 45-30. The 2025 season marked the fifth straight that OKC finished with a winning road record and third straight with at least 40 wins in away games. Only one other season during the Bricktown era (since 1998) had OKC recorded at least 45 road wins in a season, going 48-27 in 2023.

Around the Horn: Oklahoma City has turned at least one double play in each of the first seven games and the team's 10 double plays are most in the PCL and tied for most in Triple-A with Louisville...The 45 walks issued by the OKC pitching staff through seven games are the most in the PCL. Last season, the Comets issued a Minors-leading 782 walks - the most in a single season by an OKC team during the Bricktown era...OKC is batting .307 (23-for-75) with runners in scoring position this season after going 4-for-12 last night...The Comets have allowed 13 runs in the eighth inning over four games this series, with at least two in each game.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2026

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