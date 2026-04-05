Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. El Paso (Doubleheader)

Published on April 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/4 vs. El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - G1: Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (0-1, 9.00) vs. El Paso RHP Griffin Canning - MLR (NR)

G2: Tacoma RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, 9.00) vs. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (0-0, 0.00)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes and game one starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Take the field for two games today, making up Wednesday's rainout...the Rainiers fell 10-5 on Friday night, after both teams plated four runs in the first inning...Jose Miranda hit a first-inning grand slam to put the Chihuahuas up early, but Tacoma evened the score in the bottom of the inning as Colt Emerson poked an RBI double to the left field corner and Patrick Wisdom clubbed a three-run home run to tie the game...El Paso plated another pair of runs in the second inning to lead 6-4...Houston Roth fired 2.2 innings of hitless baseball, striking out five in relief of Jhonathan Díaz...El Paso scored another run in the seventh inning and three in the eighth to pad their lead at 10-4...Rhylan Thomas hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to make it 10-5, but that would be as close as the Rainiers got in the loss.

DOUBLE-DIPPING: The Rainiers will play their first doubleheader of the season on Saturday...Tacoma played just one twin bill in 2025, coming on April 20 at Oklahoma City (L 8-4, L 4-3)...today's games will be the first doubleheader at Cheney Stadium since May 23, 2024 against Las Vegas (W 16-6, L 9-4)...since the start of the 2021 season, Tacoma has played nine doubleheaders at Cheney Stadium, going 2-1-6...the last time the Rainiers swept a doubleheader at Cheney Stadium was April 7, 2023 against Reno (W 7-4, W 5-2)...since the 2021 season, only two Rainiers have homered in both games of a doubleheader: Jake Hager - July 15, 2021, and Jake Scheiner - May 10, 2023.

PEARLS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom launched his league-leading fifth home run of the season on Friday night...Wisdom is tied for the most long balls in Triple-A with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Yanqiuel Fernandez...Wisdom's five home runs are tied for the second-most by a minor leaguer through his team's first six games of the season since 2005, trailing only the six homers to open the year by Low-A Tampa's Trevor Hauver in 2021...Wisdom is off to one of the best starts of his career, recording the most home runs, total bases, RBI (11), runs and tied for the most hits (8) through his team's first six games of a season.

LAWRENCE LEADS: RHP Casey Lawrence makes his second start of the season today... in 2025, the right-hander went 9-3 with a 5.31 ERA...since his professional debut in 2010, Lawrence has accrued the most minor league starts (291), wins (114), innings (1715.1), complete games (13) and double plays (161)...Lawrence ranks second among minor league pitchers in that time with 1,210 minor league strikeouts, just 5 shy of the leader, Paulo Espino, who has 1,215 minor league punch outs since 2010.

BRENNEN'S BACK: The Rainiers activated OF Brennen Davis off the Injured List on Friday...Davis, 26, was placed on the Injured List on Opening Day...in 15 Major League Spring Training games with Seattle, Davis hit .353 (12x34) with four doubles, four home runs and six RBI...Davis played 50 games in the Yankees system in 2025, hitting .271 with seven doubles, 17 home runs and 39 RBI.

BASEBALL IS BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss joined the Rainiers on Friday after he was optioned by Seattle post-game April 1...Bliss began the season on Seattle's roster, going 0-for-2 in his lone game with the Mariners...Bliss appeared in six games with Tacoma last season on Major League rehab as he recovered from a torn biceps, going 5-for-13 with three doubles and six RBI...Bliss is tied for the sixth-most steals in franchise history with 72 and his 50 steals in 2024 are tied for the third-most in a single season in franchise history.

VICTOR(Y) LAP: OF Victor Labrada was activated off the Injured List on Friday...Labrada, ranked the Mariners' No. 26 prospect by Baseball America, saw action in six games with Seattle in Spring Training, going 3-for-5 with four runs scored...in 2025, Labrada split the season between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma, combining to hit .281 in 128 games with 24 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs and 52 RBI...Labrada stole 44 bases in 55 attempts between the two levels last season.

ROSTER RECAP: The Rainiers made six roster moves before Friday's game...OF Brennen Davis and OF Victor Labrada were activated from the Injured List and Ryan Bliss was activated after he was optioned to Tacoma post-game on April 1...to make room on the active roster, OF Spencer Packard was placed on the 7-Day Injured List, OF Colin Davis and INF Alejo Lopez were placed on the Development List.

THREE CHEERS FOR CHENEY: The Rainiers play second of 75 games at Cheney Stadium tonight...the Rainiers, who went 52-29 at home last season were one of two Triple-A teams to win 50 games at home (also: Indianapolis - 50 wins)...Tacoma's .642 win percentage at home last year was the second-best in Triple-A, trailing only Indianapolis' .667 and the second-best for the club in the last 20 seasons, trailing only the .667 home winning percentage by the 2005 Rainiers (48-24).

CHIHUAHUAS CHECK-IN: The El Paso Chihuahuas make their way to Cheney Stadium for the second of 12 games in Tacoma this season and second of 18 overall...the Rainiers went 10-5 against El Paso last season and 2-1 at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma hit .301 against El Paso last year, the Rainiers' third-best average against one opponent last season...in the 15 meetings against Tacoma last season, El Paso had a .348 on-base percentage, their worst against a single opponent, as was their .780 OPS against Tacoma.

MARINERS UPDATE: Bryan Woo fired a gem for the Mariners, who beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 in 10 innings on Friday night...Woo allowed just one hit and one walk over 7.0 shutout innings, striking out six...after nine scoreless innings, Seattle put up three runs in the 10th inning thanks to a Cole Young triple and a two-run single from Josh Naylor...the Halos' lone run came in the bottom of the 10th, but Gabe Speier was able to finish off the victory, picking up his first save of the season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.