Bees Split Doubleheader, Siri Walks-off Game One, Bats Fall Silent in Game Two

Published on April 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Salt Lake Bees split a doubleheader on Saturday with the Sacramento River Cats as Jose Siri gave the Bees a 5-4 walkoff win in game one before Salt Lake was held hitless through four and mustered up only one run in game two.

Salt Lake 5, Sacramento 4

WP: Nick Sandlin (1 - 0)

LP: Michael Fulmer (1 - 1)

Key Performers

Chris Taylor: 2-3, 2B, RBI, R

Denzer Guzman: 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, K

Jose Siri: 1-4, RBI, K

Nick Sandlin: W, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Game One Summary

Saturday's doubleheader opened with Sacramento striking first in the second inning on an RBI fielder's choice by Jake Holton. Salt Lake responded in the third, taking the lead on a pair of bases-loaded walks.

The River Cats answered with three runs of their own, plating one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Nate Furman accounted for two of those runs with RBI singles in each inning.

The Bees began to chip away in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Niko Kavadas, heading into the seventh and final inning trailing 4-3. After drawing a pair of walks to open the inning, Vaughn Grissom delivered an RBI single to tie the game at four.

Sacramento recorded two quick outs before José Siri stepped to the plate with runners on first and second delivering the game-winning hit, lining a walk-off single to left to give Salt Lake a 5-4 victory in Game 1.

Game Notes

Salt Lake earned its third win of the series, securing back-to-back one-run victories, something the club accomplished just once in 2025 (Aug. 19-20 vs. Reno).

The Bees drew eight walks in Game 1 on Saturday, marking the third time in the series they have recorded at least eight walks. Salt Lake now has 51 walks on the season, tying Las Vegas for the PCL lead.

Chris Taylor was the only Bee with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with his first double of the year while also scoring a run.

Vaughn Grissom extended his hitting streak to four games during his Major League rehab assignment, delivering a game-tying RBI single-his third RBI of the series.

José Siri came through in the clutch, delivering Salt Lake's first walk-off win of the season and its first since Sept. 6 (a 6-5 win over El Paso). Siri is off to an 8-for-18 (.444) start, leading the Bees in hits while posting a 1.278 OPS.

Sam Aldegheri made his second start of the season and third of his Triple-A career, tossing a season-best 4.1 innings while allowing four runs. He matched his totals from his previous start in Las Vegas with three strikeouts and four walks.

Nick Sandlin earned the win with a scoreless seventh inning, facing the minimum while allowing no walks and striking out two. It marks just the second win of his Triple-A career, with his first coming on June 26, 2019, with Columbus.

Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 1

WP: Wilkin Ramos (1 - 0)

LP: Hunter Strickland (0 - 1)

Key Performers

Chris Taylor: 1-3, RBI, K

Trey Mancini: 1-3, R

Vaughn Grissom: 1-3, K

Game 2 Summary

Sacramento came out firing in Game 2 of the doubleheader, jumping out to a 5-0 lead through the first three innings.

Jake Holton put the River Cats on the board in the second with an RBI groundout back to pitcher Hunter Strickland. Sacramento then broke things open in the third, scoring four runs. Buddy Kennedy delivered a two-run double, Victor Bericoto followed with a two-out RBI triple, and Nate Furman capped the inning with an RBI single to left.

Salt Lake recorded its first hit in the fifth inning on a leadoff single by Trey Mancini. Matthew Lugo was then hit by a pitch, setting up Chris Taylor's sharp RBI single to left to put the Bees on the board.

That would be all Salt Lake could manage offensively as Sacramento added two more runs in the sixth, highlighted by Holton's second RBI of the night on a double to right, followed by a sacrifice fly from Drew Gilbert. The River Cats went on to secure a 7-1 victory, earning their second win of the series.

Game Notes

Salt Lake was held to one run for the third time this season, tying Albuquerque for the most such games in the PCL.

The Bees recorded their second-lowest hit total of the season with five, marking the second time this year they have been held hitless through at least four innings (last: 7.1 IP at Las Vegas).

Vaughn Grissom extended his hitting streak to five games, going 1-for-3 at the plate. Since beginning his Major League rehab assignment on Tuesday, Grissom is batting .438 (7-for-16) with three doubles and a .971 OPS. He is currently tied with Sacramento's Buddy Kennedy for the series lead in hits, and his five-game hitting streak ranks as the third-longest active streak in the league.

Chris Taylor drove in Salt Lake's only run, finishing 1-for-3 on the night. Through three games with the Bees, Taylor has recorded a hit in each contest, going 4-for-10 (.400) with two RBIs.

Hunter Strickland made his first Triple-A start, with his last start at any level coming in 2018 in the Arizona Complex League (AZL Giants). He struck out a season-high three batters over 2.2 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk.

Up Next

The Salt Lake Bees and Sacramento River Cats will round out the series on Easter Sunday at The Ballpark at America First Square where the Bees will look to take the series and avoid the split with first pitch slated for 2:05 p.m. MST.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2026

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