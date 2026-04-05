Chihuahuas Win Twice in Tacoma Saturday

Published on April 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The first game of Saturday's doubleheader was tied 1-1 after seven innings, so the El Paso Chihuahuas went to extra innings for the third time in their first seven games this year. El Paso scored four times in the top of the eighth and held Tacoma to one run in the bottom of the eighth and won 5-2.

San Diego Padres pitcher Griffin Canning started for El Paso on MLB Injury Rehab and allowed one run in 2.1 innings. Padres relievers Yuki Matsui and Jason Adam also pitched on MLB Injury Rehab, and both tossed scoreless outings. Padres infielder Sung-Mun Song went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and has seven RBIs in seven Triple-A games this season. All four pitches that were challenged in Game 1 were upheld.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Rainiers 2 Final Score (04/04/2026)

El Paso 2 Tacoma 1 - Game 2

WP: Villalobos (1-1)

LP: Dunning (0-1)

S: Gillaspie (1)

Time: 1:47

El Paso third baseman Marcos Castañon hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning of the Chihuahuas' 2-1 win in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Tacoma's lone run came on Patrick Wisdom's league-leading sixth homer of the season.

The Rainiers had the tying and winning runs in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth with two outs when Logan Gillaspie struck out Connor Joe to end the game.

Outfielder Nick Schnell reached base five times in seven plate appearances in the doubleheader. The Chihuahuas have won four of the first five games of the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 2, Rainiers 1 Final Score (04/04/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (5-3), Tacoma (3-5)

Next Game: Sunday at 2:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso LHP JP Sears (1-0, 3.60) vs. Tacoma RHP Randy Dobnak (0-1, 9.64). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2026

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