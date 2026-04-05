Express Claim First Home Win over Stripers, 5-2

Published on April 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







The Express broke the 0-0 tie with two outs in the third inning. LF Trevor Hauver walked and then advanced to third base when 1B Jonah Bride hit a single. Hauver came home on a wild pitch by RHP Elieser Hernandez to give Round Rock the 1-0 lead.

C Jose Herrera extended the Round Rock lead in the fourth inning with a home run to double the Express advantage, 2-0.

RHP Cal Quantrill tossed five scoreless innings for the Express, allowing just three hits while striking out four to silence the Gwinnett bats.

Round Rock added on in the bottom of the seventh inning. SS Cam Cauley walked and then advanced to second base on a throwing error by Gwinnett RHP Hunter Stratton. Hauver drove in Cauley with an RBI single to extend the Express lead 3-0.

Gwinnett fought back in the top of the eighth inning to cut into the Round Rock lead. RF José Azocar walked to start the inning, then advanced into scoring position after stealing second base and moved to third on an error. CF Brewer Hicklen and SS Jim Jarvis walked to load the bases. 2B Brett Wisely singled to drive in Azocar and Hicklen, cutting the Round Rock lead to 3-2.

The E-Train quickly responded in the bottom of the eighth inning to provide some insurance runs. DH Cooper Johnson doubled to start the inning and advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt by RF Aaron Zavala. CF Alejandro Osuna drove in Johnson with a single to provide a 4-2 lead. Hauver knocked Osuna in from second base with an RBI single, securing a 5-2 edge for Round Rock.

The Stripers threatened in the ninth inning with runners in scoring position, but RHP Peyton Gray shut the door on the Gwinnett rally, capturing the 5-2 win for the Express.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

HOW ABOUT HAUVER: LF Trevor Hauver reached base in four out of his five plate appearances with two walks, and two RBI on Saturday night against Gwinnett. Hauver has seven hits in eight games with an Express high six RBI and eight walks while slashing .250/.417/.357.

CAN'T TOUCH CAL: RHP Cal Quantrill delivered a standout performance Saturday night, earning his first win of the season with five scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits while striking out four, keeping hitters off balance throughout. Quantrill generated 11 whiffs on 31 swings for a 31 percent whiff rate, the highest by a Round Rock pitcher this season and tied for the third best mark by any pitcher in the PCL.

ALL ABOUT AHLSTROM: LHP Robby Ahlstrom was the first man out of the bullpen for the Express on Saturday night. The southpaw recorded a hold after tossing 2.0 scoreless innings and fanning four batters without surrendering a hit or a walk. Ahlstrom has yet to give up a run over three relief appearances this season (5.0 IP).

NEXT GAME: Sunday, April 5 vs. Gwinnett FIRST PITCH: 1:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2026

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