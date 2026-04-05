Reno Rallies Late But Comeback Falls Just Shy

Published on April 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Fans were on the edge of their seats late as the Reno Aces were attempting to erase a three-run deficit entering the ninth, but while they scored twice, they could not complete the late rally as the Albuquerque Isotopes escaped Saturday's contest with a 5-4 win.

It was the exact setup you would want for the Aces (4-4) in the top of the ninth, starting the frame with the top of the lineup and Arizona's top prospect, Ryan Waldschmidt. He set the table with his second double of the night and quickly moved to third thanks to a single from Tommy Troy.

A one-out walk to Luken Baker, the 2023 International League Most Valuable Player, loaded the bases, bringing up Reno's 2025 home run leader, A.J. Vukovich. No stranger to hitting with the bags full, Vukovich launched four grand slams in 2025, including the final of the year on Sept. 17.

While he did not leave the yard, he delivered a solid single up the middle that plated both Waldschmidt and Troy to cut the deficit to just one. However, Anderdson Rojas, who entered the game as a pinch-runner for Baker, was thrown out trying to advance from first to third.

With the momentum having been halted in the ninth, the Isotopes (3-5) were able to hang on for the win and avoid a series loss for at least one more day.

The Aces were once again the first to reach the scoreboard in the contest, doing so with the first home run of the season from Kristian Robinson. Facing Isotopes starter Adam Laskey, Robinson turned a 1-0 fastball into a big fly that traveled 444 feet while leaving the bat at 105.1 mph.

Unfortunately for the Aces, it was the Isotopes that then scored the game's next five runs, getting all of their scoring in from the fourth through the seventh innings. Sacramento's shutout streak from yesterday's 8-0 win made it to just 12 innings, coming to an end Adael Amado singled with two outs that cashed in a leadoff walk.

Ryan Ritter delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth while Reno committed a pair of unforced errors by issuing a bases loaded walk and a wild pitch leading to two runs in the home half of the sixth.

Albuquerque's final tally scored in untraditional fashion, as Cole Carrigg pulled off a straight steal of home. Carrigg had just entered the game just one batter before as a pinch-runner, immediately stole second base and then advanced to third on a wild throw down to second.

After rejoining the Aces just earlier in the day, Matt O'Neill made sure to score at least one run in the bottom of the eighth with a sacrifice fly, though the inning was set up for more with the bases loaded and only one out.

Suffering the loss was Aces starter Dylan Ray, who still turned in a good outing by allowing only two runs on five hits in 4.1 frames, walking one while punching out four. Only one Reno reliever worked a scoreless appearance in Yilber Díaz, as he faced the minimum four batters in 1.1 innings and struck out two.

Waldschmidt's first double of the game came in the fifth to help him end his game 2-for-4 with a run scored and a walk, and he now has five extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple) of his nine hits on the campaign. Vukovich and Robinson also ended the night with a pair of knocks and were each 2-for-4 with a run scored, the former driving in two while the latter clubbed Reno's third homer of the season.

The Aces still have a chance to earn a series victory despite tonight's loss, with the series finale getting underway at 11:35 a.m. PT on Sunday.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2026

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