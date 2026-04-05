Six-Game Winning Streak Snapped in Jacksonville

Published on April 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - A lead-off home run provided an early spark, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-2) saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (2-6) on Saturday night. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

The Space Cowboys jumped out in front right away as Taylor Trammell led off the game with a home run, giving Sugar Land a 1-0 advantage in the first.

Jacksonville answered in the bottom of the fourth. Nathan Martorella opened the inning with a single before Johnny Olmstead followed with a double, putting two runners in scoring position. Jacob Berry then grounded out to bring home the tying run, evening the game at 1-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp broke things open in the sixth inning. After a pair of walks set the table, Berry delivered again, launching his first home run of the season to extend Jacksonville's lead to 4-1.

Sugar Land was unable to respond offensively, with Trammell's lead-off homer standing as the lone run of the night. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Space Cowboys, who had not dropped a game since Opening Day. Sugar Land will look to bounce back on Sunday as they face Jacksonville again, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CST.

NOTABLE:

- RHP Peter Lambert turned in a great outing in his first start, going 5.0 innings and allowing three hits and one run while striking out two.

- Trammell is batting .357 this series, going 5-for-14 with two doubles, two home runs, five RBI, seven walks, and four stolen bases in five games.

- Jacksonville's fourth-inning run snapped a 20.1-inning scoreless streak for the Space Cowboys pitchers dating back to Thursday.

Sugar Land wraps up their Interleague series with Jacksonville on Sunday. RHP Miguel Ullola is set to start opposite Jacksonville LHP Braxton Garrett for a 1:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2026

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