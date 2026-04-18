First-Inning Explosion Fuels Sugar Land Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-7) came out swinging on Friday night, erupting for a massive first inning that set the tone in a 12-6 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (7-11). Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Sugar Land wasted no time getting on the board. James Nelson led off the game with a single, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error. CJ Alexander followed by working a walk to put runners on the corners, and Carlos Pèrez capitalized, launching a three-run home run to give the Space Cowboys an early 3-0 lead.

The inning only gained momentum from there. Kellen Strahm drew a walk and stole second, setting the stage for Jax Biggers, who connected on his first home run of the season to extend the lead to 5-0. Riley Unroe kept the rally going with a solo shot of his own, his first of the year, making it three home runs in the inning and pushing the advantage to 6-0. After Parker Chavers worked a walk, Nelson capped off the explosive frame with his second hit of the inning, a double to center field that brought home another run and stretched the lead to 7-0.

Sugar Land continued to apply pressure in the second inning. Alexander again reached base with a walk, and Pérez followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position. Collin Price delivered with a single to left field, driving in another run to make it 8-0.

Salt Lake began to chip away in the bottom of the third. Christian Moore worked a leadoff walk and Nelson Rada doubled to put two runners in scoring position. A pair of groundouts allowed both runners to score, cutting the deficit to 8-2.

The Bees added on in the fourth after Donovan Walton drew a walk and Nick Madrigal singled. Chris Taylor then lined a double to bring in another run, making it 8-3. Salt Lake continued its push in the fifth, as Jose Siri tripled to open the inning and later scored on a double from Walton, trimming the lead to 8-4.

Sugar Land responded in the sixth to regain control. Strahm reached and moved into scoring position, and after Biggers worked a walk, Unroe delivered again with an RBI single to extend the lead. Chavers followed with a groundout that plated another run, pushing the advantage to 10-4.

In the eighth, the Space Cowboys added insurance. Strahm led off with a single, and Unroe drove him in with a double. Nelson followed with another base hit, bringing home the 12th run of the night for Sugar Land.

Salt Lake mounted a late push in the ninth, scoring two runs, but it would not be enough. Sugar Land held on to secure the 12-6 win, riding a dominant first inning to victory.

NOTABLE:

- Saturday night marked the first time in Sugar Land Space Cowboys affiliated history that the team hit three home runs in the first inning.

- Jax Biggers recorded his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the first inning. It was Biggers' first home runs since September 11, 2025, when he was with Frisco in the Rangers' system.

- Riley Unroe left the yard for the first time this season, his first home run since September 13, 2025, with Toledo against Louisville. He finished the night 3-for-4 with a single, a double, a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk, marking his first three-hit game since September 7, 2025.

- James Nelson collected four hits on the night, his first four-hit performance since August 3, 2017, when he was with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Nelson finished Friday night going 4-for-6 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored.

- The Space Cowboys hit back-to-back home runs on Friday night, the first time they've collected back-to-back home runs this year. Sugar Land went back-to-back eight times in 2025, with the last coming on August 29 vs. Albuquerque when Taylor Trammell and Shay Whitcomb went back-to-back in the sixth inning.

- Sugar Land scored a season-high 12 runs on Friday night, surpassing their previous high of 10 runs scored on April 1 at Jacksonville.

Sugar Land now turns their eyes to a doubleheader on Saturday night starting at 5:05 pm CT with RHP Jason Alexander set to take the ball opposite RHP Caden Dana in Game One. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2026

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