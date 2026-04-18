Express Take Slugfest over Chihuahuas, 9-7

Published on April 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







El Paso struck first as they pushed across an early run in the top of the first. CF Jase Bowen doubled and advanced to third base on a fielder's choice. 3B Marcos Castañon drove in Bowen from third with an RBI single to give the Chihuahuas an early 1-0 edge.

The Express wasted no time and responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. After the first two batters were retired to start the inning, LF Trevor Hauver walked and 1B Jonah Bride followed with a single. SS Cam Cauley hit an RBI single to score Hauver from second and advance Bride to third. C Willie MacIver followed with an RBI single to drive in Bride and give Round Rock a 2-1 advantage.

In the third inning, the Chihuahuas responded with a trio of runs to regain the lead. 1B Nick Solak was hit by a pitch and SS Mason McCoy drew a walk. RF Nick Schnell belted a three-run home run to send El Paso ahead, 4-2.

Round Rock responded with their own trio of runs in the bottom half of the inning to retake the lead. Bride led the inning off with a double and Cauley followed with a walk. MacIver drove in Bride from second with an RBI single to cut the deficit to one. 3B Richie Martin followed with an RBI double, driving in Cauley and MacIver to give the Express a one-run edge.

The E-Train added to their lead with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Hauver walked and set up Bride, who launched his third home run of the year and extended the lead to three.

The Chihuahuas tied the game at seven in the top of the fifth with back-to-back-to-back home runs by 2B Clay Dungan, McCoy, and Schnell.

Round Rock regained the lead in the bottom half of the fifth. Hauver was hit by a pitch and came into score on an RBI double by Bride, giving the E-Train a one-run edge.

The Express added an insurance run in the eighth inning. Round Rock loaded the bases for MacIver, who knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly to give the Express a 9-7 lead.

RHP Peyton Gray tossed scoreless seventh, eighth, and ninth innings to earn the save and secure the 9-7 win for the Express.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

BRIDE BOOM: 1B Jonah Bride went 4-5 with two doubles, a homer, and a single on Friday night. Bride leads all Express hitters with three home runs on the campaign while also ranking third in the PCL in RBI (15).

SHADES OF GRAY: RHP Peyton Gray recorded his second save of the season after holding the Chihuahuas scoreless in the final 3.0 frames. Gray allowed one hit and struck out three batters without issuing a walk. The right-hander holds a 12.2-inning scoreless streak, which is the longest active streak in professional baseball. Gray leads the Express pitching staff with a 7.50 K/BB ratio and 0.79 WHIP.

MACIVER MOMENTS: C Willie MacIver went 3-4 with three RBIs and a run on Friday night. MacIver has had a good start to April, hitting .276 with eight hits, five RBIs, and six walks.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, April 18 vs El Paso FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2026

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