Comets Hold off Frantic Isotopes Push for 13-12 Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing 13-3, the Isotopes plated eight runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on just two hits (due to eight walks, four with the bases loaded) but Oklahoma City was eventually able to hang on for a 13-12 victory Friday night. The Comets had scored eight tallies of their own in the fifth to build a commanding lead.

The bottom of the ninth came with a heavy dose of drama, as Griff McGarry entered for the Comets. After two outs and two outs, Vimael Machin delivered an RBI single, cutting the deficit to one run and moving the tying run 90 feet away. However, Jordan Weems came in from the bullpen and struck out Blaine Crim to end the ballgame.

Topes Scope: - Chad Stevens extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest active streak for the 2026 season in Triple-A. He is slashing .413/.471/.630 with five doubles, a triple, homer and six RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Stevens has reached base safely in all 15 games that he has received a plate appearance this year, and 25-straight contests overall dating back to Sept. 11, 2025, with Salt Lake.

- Charlie Condon went 3-for-5, his third three-hit effort in his last eight games (also: April 8 at El Paso, April 12 at El Paso).

- Cole Carrigg's eight-game hitting streak came to an end. He was 13-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, homer, and eight RBI during the stretch.

- Drew Avans tied a career-high with four walks (also: April 11, 2023, at Sugar Land; April 25, 2024, at Albuquerque). He also tied an Isotopes franchise record by an individual player with four free passes, which was done on 11 previous occassions (last: Sean Bouchard, Aug. 22, 2023, at Oklahoma City).

- Nicky Lopez was 1-for-3 with a triple and two walks. He is 13-for-33 over his last nine games with five doubles, a triple, homer and seven RBI in the span.

- Welinton Herrera threw 2.0 perfect innings to begin the game, his second career start in 162 appearances. Herrera became Albuquerque's 10th different starting pitcher in 19 contests this season.

- Lopez and Stevens both tripled for the Isotopes, their first game with multiple three-baggers since Aug. 21, 2025, vs. Las Vegas (two).

- The Isotopes pitching staff has a 1.89 ERA in the first inning (19.0 IP, 4 ER), second-best in the PCL behind Sacramento, who has not allowed a run in the opening frame all season (17 games).

- Albuquerque had four bases-loaded walks (all in the seventh inning), their most in a contest since at least 2005 (MLB Database). They previously had three on three occassions: June 15, 2017, vs. Fresno, Aug. 2, 2023, vs. Las Vegas and May 8, 2025, at Oklahoma City.

- The Isotopes drew 12 walks, their most in a contest since Aug. 23, 2024, at Sugar Land (13).

- Albuquerque scored in double figures for the third time in 2026 (all in their last nine games). The club is slashing .317/.404/.524 since April 7, the highest Triple-A marks in all three categories during the stretch.

- The eight-run seventh inning marked the second-highest scoring output in a frame for the Isotopes this season. They scored 10 runs in the 10th to win on April 12 at El Paso.

- Mason Green hit three batters, tied for the most by an Albuquerque hurler in a game since at least 2005 (also: Jeff Fulchino - July 22, 2006, at New Orleans; Charlie Haeger - July 10, 2009, at Memphis; Francisco Felix - Sept. 3, 2011, at Round Rock; Jeff Hoffman - May 16, 2017, at Memphis).

- Ryan Fitzgerald is the first opposing player to have multiple three-run triples against the Isotopes in a season, dating back to 2005. He also cleared the bases with a three-bagger on March 29 in Oklahoma.

- The Comets' eight-run fifth was the largest inning allowed by Albuquerque pitching since July 5, 2025, when El Paso scored nine times in the eighth.

- Friday was the 112th instance in Isotopes history that both teams scored in double digits, and second this season (also: April 12 at El Paso, 19-12 win in 10 innings). It was the first instance against Oklahoma City since April 23, 2024, a 17-13 victory for the Baseball Club in Albuquerque.

- Friday was the 309th all-time meeting between the Isotopes and Redhawks/Dodgers/Baseball Club/Comets, and 93 of the games (30 percent) have been decided by one run.

- Oklahoma City committed three errors, the fifth time in the last nine games Albuquerque's opponent has had multiple blunders.

- The 3:42 time of game was Albuquerque's longest nine-inning contest since June 29, 2021, vs. Tacoma (3:57).

- The Isotopes need victories Saturday and Sunday to secure their first home series win over Oklahoma City since May 20-25, 2021 when they took four of six games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets continue their six-game series on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. Albuquerque has not announced a starting pitcher, and southpaw Jackson Ferris will toss for Oklahoma City. There will be a postgame fireworks show (weather permitting) presented by Power Ford.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2026

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