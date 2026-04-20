Alexander and Hendrickson Sweep Pacific Coast League Weekly Honors

Published on April 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Following an explosive week in Salt Lake City, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have swept the Pacific Coast League weekly awards, with INF/OF CJ Alexander taking home PCL Player of the Week honors and LHP Josh Hendrickson earning PCL Pitcher of the Week. Highlights of Alexander and Hendrickson from this week can be found here.

Alexander helped propel the Space Cowboys offense during the week, going 9-for-25 (.360/.429/.760/1.189) in six games with a double, three home runs, six RBI, seven runs scored and three walks. He led the Pacific Coast League during the week in total bases (19) while tying for the league lead in hits and home runs and was tied for fourth in extra-base hits (4). He put together three multi-hit efforts, including a multi-homer game on Wednesday, April 15, part of a 3-for-6 night. This is the first regular season Player of the Week honor for Alexander at any level after he was previously named the Arizona Fall League Player of the Week in September 2023. Alexander was originally selected in the 20th round of the 2018 draft by the Atlanta Braves out of State College of Florida and was signed as a minor league free agent by the Astros on February 17, 2026.

Hendrickson signed with the Astros on Saturday and started Game One of the Space Cowboys doubleheader against Salt Lake. In his outing, Hendrickson allowed just one base runner on a double to leadoff the second. After that, Hendrickson retired the final 12 batters in a row, including striking out five straight batters between the third and fourth inning. He needed just 58 pitches, 40 strikes, to complete 5.0 shutout innings and received the victory in a 2-1 Sugar Land win. This is the first Pitcher of the Week honor in Hendrickson's career. Originally selected in the 38th round of the 2019 draft by the Philadelphia Phillies out of San Diego, Hendrickson signed with the Astros after pitching for Team Australia in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Alexander's Player of the Week award is the seventh time in franchise history the Space Cowboys have had a player take home the honor and the first since Zach Cole won the award for the week of September 1 - 7, 2025. It's the 19th time a Space Cowboys hurler has won Pitcher of the Week and first since RHP AJ Blubaugh was recognized for the week of August 4 - 10, 2025. It is the second time in their six seasons in the Pacific Coast League that the Space Cowboys have swept the Pacific Coast League weekly honors, with the other coming for the week of September 19 - 24 when RHP Ronel Blanco was named the Pitcher of the Week and INF Will Wagner was recognized as the Player of the Week.

Following an off day on Monday, the Space Cowboys return home to begin a six-game series against the Round Rock Express on Tuesday night with a 6:05 pm CT first pitch. The homestand begins with $5 Frozens presented by Cayman Jack as well as Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Naskila Casino. Tickets for all Space Cowboys home games can be purchased at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Tickets.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 20, 2026

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