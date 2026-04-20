Dodgers Celebration Night, Way off Broadway Night Star as Comets Return to Okc

Published on April 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The 2026 season is in full swing at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Oklahoma City Comets return home from a road trip to welcome the Tacoma Rainiers for a six-game series filled with special promotions tomorrow through Sunday.

The action begins with $2 Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow. Enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Tuesday's game also features a new 6:35 p.m. first pitch time for Oklahoma City. The Comets will begin games at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in April, May, August and September outside of field trip day games and night games that precede day games.

The series against the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners continues at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday. Then get to the ballpark early on Thursday for the Comets' 11:05 a.m. game - the second of five field trip days this season. Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark can be your classroom for a day as students will experience a baseball game, enjoy a sack lunch and leave with a souvenir baseball hat, all for $14 a person for groups of 10 or more. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

Join us at the ballpark at 7:05 p.m. Friday as we celebrate the 323 in the 405 for Dodgers Celebration Night. The evening will include recognition of past players and the success of our parent club, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won three of the last six World Series titles. The night will include Dodgers-related in-game entertainment as well as a themed poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gate. Be sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks presented by Newcastle Casino.

Arrive early on Friday as the Comets will also celebrate Bedlam Night in honor of the in-state rivalry between the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University with various Bedlam-related pregame activities and special guests.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark hosts Way Off Broadway Night presented by Courtyard Oklahoma City Downtown at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. Come experience "the music of the night" at the ballpark and join us as we celebrate all of your favorite musicals with special themed in-game entertainment. You may even catch a glimpse of the phantom who lives under the ballpark.

Also during Saturday's game, the INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" series kicks off for 2026. "Home Run For Life" honorees have persevered through medical hardships with the support of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. To symbolize the end of their adversity, these honorees take a home run "lap" around the bases during an in-game ceremony.

The series concludes with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch on a Family Sunday. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch for all Sunday games. Following the action, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Single-game, season and group tickets are all available for purchase now for the Comets' 2026 season. Single-game tickets start at just $9 each and can be purchased here. Season ticket information is available at okccomets.com/tickets. For group tickets, please click here or email groups@okccomets.com.

To view the OKC Comets' 2026 schedule, click here. For OKC's promotion and theme night schedule, click here, and for season-long promotions, click here. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 20, 2026

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