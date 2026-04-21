Space Cowboys Back at Home for Six-Game Set with Round Rock Express

Published on April 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - As their Pacific Coast League campaign rolls along, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are back at Constellation Field from Tuesday, April 21 through Sunday, April 26 for a six-game series with the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Tuesday, April 21 vs. Round Rock @ 6:05 pm

It's another Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Naskila Casino as the homestand starts with a 6:05 pm first pitch. Silver Stars memberships are open to all fans ages 55 and older and include tickets to all Tuesday home games, a ticket exchange program, a free drink for every Tuesday home game, a Silver Stars t-shirt and access to play Baseball Bingo each Tuesday night. Silver Stars packages can be purchased online here.

It's also $5 Frozens presented by Cayman Jack with $5 frozen margaritas available at select concession stands around Constellation Field.

Additionally, Muffin the Bat Dog will be on hand Tuesday night, fetching bats for the Space Cowboys hitters before coming up to the concourse for photo opportunities.

Wednesday, April 22 vs. Round Rock @ 11:05 am

Join the Space Cowboys for a special 11:05 am first pitch for the first Baseball in Education Day presented by McDonald's Houston. The day will be filled with in-game educational activities, activations and more.

It's also Dollar Dog Day presented by Texas Chili with $1 hot dogs throughout the game. Plus, on Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed, dogs are welcome at the ballpark. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owners will need to sign a waiver upon entry.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, the Space Cowboys are hosting Goodwill Wednesday every Wednesday, where fans can bring any gently used items to donate at Constellation Field on Wednesdays to receive a free lower-bowl ticket to that night's game.

Thursday, April 23 vs. Round Rock @ 7:05 pm

Grab a cap that shows your school spirit as the first 1,000 fans will receive a special College Spirit Cap presented by NMDP when the gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch against the Express.

It's another Thirsty Thursday by Eureka Heights with discounts on select beers and sodas.

New for 2026, the Space Cowboys are offering their Military Value Plan (MVP) which is available exclusively for active duty and retired military personnel and their families. The MVP includes tickets to every Thursday home games, flexible ticket options and a limited-edition Space Cowboys t-shirt for just $65 per plan.

Arrive early for a pregame performance by Street Sync Dance Academy, and Woodland Acres Elementary School will perform the National Anthem.

Friday, April 24 vs. Round Rock @ 7:05 pm

Come out for a night of tricks and treats as the Space Cowboys celebrate Halfway to Halloween Night. The Space Cowboys will wear special Halloween jerseys that will be auctioned off in a game-worn jersey auction, with proceeds benefiting Candlelighters.

On the two-year anniversary of his multi-homer game in Reno, part of a Triple-A record April in which he hit 13 home runs, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Joey Loperfido Shirsey presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Stick around after the game for another Fireworks Friday presented by Visit Sugar Land with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show.

For this Lone Start matchup between the Space Cowboys and Express, the weekend will feature a Pulled Pork Rivalry Dog with pulled pork, BBQ sauce and pico de gallo, available at the GameDay Grill Cart located on the first-base pad while supplies last.

Saturday, April 25 vs. Round Rock @ 6:05 pm

As part of Emo Night, enjoy a postgame concert on the field by 'Take This To Our Grave' presented by Budweiser. Concert admission is included with each game ticket and the concert will begin immediately following the end of the Space Cowboys matchup with Round Rock.

A special Space Cowboys t-shirt ticket add-on is available as well for purchase here to secure a special Space Cowboys custom designed Emo Night shirt.

Select locations around Constellation Field will also be serving 'My Dirty Little Secret' cocktails, which is comprised of vodka, Starry, a splash of grenadine and a lime wedge.

Sunday, April 26 vs. Round Rock @ 2:05 pm

Sugar Land rounds out the homestand with Youth Sports Day. Enjoy a pregame performance by Cypress Elite Dance Studio, and the Freedom SAR Color Guard will present the colors before Adam Elementary School sings the National Anthem.

Sunday is another Orion's Kids Day, where all kids can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, it's Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring Dentistry.

Family Four Packs are available for Sunday which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44 in the Hot Corner or Grassland. Additional tickets can be added to Family Four Packs, and ticket upgrades are available in Field Box I, Field Box II and Baseline Reserved sections. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' at checkout to redeem.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2026

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