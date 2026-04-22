Salt Lake Bees Series Preview at Las Vegas

Published on April 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Aviators

Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, April 21 | 8:05 PM

Game 2 - Wednesday, April 22 | 8:05 PM

Game 3 - Thursday, April 23 | 8:05 PM

Game 4 - Friday, April 24 | 8:05 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, April 25 | 8:05 PM

Game 6 - Sunday, April 26 | 1:05 PM

Broadcast Info

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

On the Road Again The Bees hit the road for the third time in 2026, making all three trips to the state of Nevada.

Holding a 3-9 record away from Utah, Salt Lake is searching for better results as the visiting squad, hunting their first series win of the year, regardless of location. The Bees are in better rhythm on the road, winning two of their last three road contests.

Head to Head Las Vegas swept the first series between both teams this season, taking all three games in Sin City to start the 2026 campaign. Salt Lake will be hoping for better results in their second and final trip to Las Vegas Ballpark. Dating back to 2025, the Bees are 7-14 against their closest PCL opponent, posting a 3-12 record in Nevada and a 4-2 record in Daybreak.

Nuclear Nelson Outfielder Nelson Rada was a constant thorn in the side of the Space Cowboys last week. The former Gold Glover raised his average from .271 at the start of the homestand to .302, pushing himself over the .300 mark. His nine-game hitting streak-- the longest in the PCL--was snapped late in the series, but not before he did plenty of damage. Rada finished the week going 6-for-8, scoring seven runs and driving in four. He looked every bit like the second-rated prospect in the Angels system and top-ranked position player on the field.

Zeros From Southard It was a great week for reliever Jared Southard. The Texas Longhorn tallied shutout performances in all three outings against Sugar Land. He allowed four hits, hit one batter and struck out four over four scoreless innings of work. His streak is the longest active by a current Salt Lake arm, and he has only allowed one earned run across his last 7.1 innings pitched.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2026

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