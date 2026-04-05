Isotopes Hold on for 5-4 Victory

Published on April 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM -The Isotopes plated five runs between the fourth and the seventh innings and held off a late Reno rally to secure a 5-4 victory Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Cole Carrigg registered just the third straight-steal of home in Isotopes history in the seventh inning after entering as a pinch-runner at first base (also: Eric Reed, June 20, 2007, at Oklahoma and Zac Veen, September 7, 2024, at Tacoma).

-All time, it's the 16th steal of home in club history (last: Braiden Ward, September 20, 2025, vs. Reno, pickoff attempt to first base) and third against Reno (other: Hunter Stovall, September 1, 2024, vs. Reno, double steal). Eight of the 16 steals of home have occurred since Stovall's on September 1, 2024.

-Starter Adam Laskey tossed 4.0 frames of one-run ball, allowing two hits and two walks. Over the first five games of the series, Albuquerque's starters have combined for a 2.12 ERA (21.2 IP, 5 ER) with a 23:6 K:BB ratio.

-For the season, Isotopes' starters have compiled. 3.31 ERA (32.2 IP, 12 ER), the seventh-best in Triple-A.

-Reliever Collin Baumgartner earned the save after recording three outs in the ninth, the team's third save of the season. It's the first time since 2012 the club has registered a save in its first three victories.

-Albuquerque improves to 1-1 in one-run games after the 5-4 victory. It's the club's first such triumph since August 22, 2025, vs. Las Vegas, 8-7.

-The Isotopes plated runs in four separate innings tonight, the first time in 2026 the club has scored in more than two frames in a game.

-Ryan Ritter went 1-for-3 with an RBI, walk and hit-by-pitch, extending his Triple-A hit streak to 22 games-the fourth-longest in club history. During the stretch, he is slashing .412/.463/.856 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine homers and 35 RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes are hosting a Pre-Game Easter Candy Hunt on the field tomorrow from 12:30 - 1:00 pm, presented by Smith's. The Isotopes and Aces meet for the series finale tomorrow at 1:35 pm MT at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to send Gabriel Hughes to the hill while Reno is slated to start Yu-Min Lin.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2026

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