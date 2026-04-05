Tibbs' Triple Fireworks Can't Ground Aviators

Published on April 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Despite a three-homer day from James Tibbs III, the Oklahoma City Comets lost, 8-5, to the Las Vegas Aviators Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Noah Miller opened the scoring for Oklahoma City (4-4) with a two-run blast in the second inning. Tibbs connected on his first dinger in the third inning, as his solo shot put the Comets ahead, 3-0. Las Vegas (6-2) rallied for three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game. Tibbs struck again leading off the fifth inning with his second homer of the night to put the Comets back ahead, 4-3. Las Vegas took a 5-4 lead in the bottom half of the inning on a two-out, full-count single by Junior Perez to drive in a pair of runs. The Aviators tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning with a solo homer by Michael Stefanic and later a two-run double off the bat of Colby Thomas to make it 8-4. Tibbs clubbed his third solo blast of the night in the seventh to bring Oklahoma City within three, but it would end up being the Comets' final hit of the night.

Of Note:

-The Comets have lost three of the last four games and will play for a series split Sunday afternoon.

-James Tibbs III recorded his first career three-homer game and the Comets' first three-homer game since Ryan Ward May 29, 2025 also at Las Vegas. It's the 14th three-homer game in Oklahoma City's Bricktown era and the first such performance in Minor League Baseball in 2026...Tibbs has now hit five home runs in the first five games of the current series and seven home runs over his last six games...Tibbs finished Saturday's game 4-for-5 and has hit safely in all eight games this season, batting .514 (18-for-35) with 12 extra-base hits...Tibbs also recorded an outfield assist by throwing out Joey Meneses at home plate to end the fourth inning.

-River Ryan made his season debut and pitched in his first official game since Aug. 10, 2024, with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ryan worked 4.0 innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, as he walked one and struck out six. All three runs scored in the fourth inning after Ryan retired nine of 11 batters across the first three innings.

-Noah Miller drilled his first homer of the season and finished 2-for-4. He now has hits in seven of his eight starts...Between Miller and Tibbs, the Comets set a season-high with four home runs.

-Ryan Ward went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Over his last four games, Ward is 6-for-15 with three extra-base hits.

-For the second time in the last four games, the Comets lost after leading by three runs...In four of OKC's last seven games, the winning team overcame a deficit of at least three runs, and in five of the last seven games, the winning team overcame a deficit of at least two runs.

Next Up: Oklahoma City will fight for a series split against Las Vegas on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2026

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