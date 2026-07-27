Salt Lake vs Omaha Series Recap

Published on July 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Home Series #10

July 21 - 26

Omaha 5-1

Game 1 - Omaha 9, Salt Lake 8

WP: Ben Sears (5 - 1) LP: Rob Kaminsky (0 - 2) SV: Justin Topa (2)

Brett Kerry struck out two in a scoreless first before Salt Lake jumped out to a 3-0 lead on an RBI single by Travis d'Arnaud and Kyren Paris' two-run homer. Omaha erased the deficit with three runs in the third, but Gustavo Campero answered with a two-run double to restore a 5-3 Bees advantage. After a 44-minute rain delay in the fourth, the Storm Chasers tied the game on a two-run homer in the fifth and then responded to Bryce Teodosio's sacrifice fly with a four-run sixth to take a 9-6 lead. Ben Gobbel's solo homer in the seventh cut the deficit to one, but Salt Lake was unable to rally as strikeout caught stealing double play ended the ball game giving Omaha a 9-8 series opening win.

Game 2 - Omaha 8, Salt Lake 3

WP: Easton McGee (5 - 2) LP: Alek Manoah (1 - 5)

The Omaha Storm Chasers jumped on Salt Lake early with home runs from Gavin Cross and Luca Tresh, building a 6-0 lead through three innings against Alek Manoah. The Dirty Sodas broke through in the sixth as Jeimer Candelario drove in the team's first run and another scored on an Omaha error, trimming the deficit to 6-2. Drew Waters responded with a solo homer in the seventh and later added another run in the eighth to push the Storm Chasers' lead to 8-2. Pablo Reyes capped the scoring with an RBI triple in the ninth, but Salt Lake fell 8-3, dropping its

second straight game as Omaha extended its winning streak to six.

Game 3 - Omaha 12, Salt Lake 9

WP: Jose Cuas (5 - 2) LP: Kaleb Ort (5 - 3)

The Bees erased three separate deficits and rallied for a 9-8 lead in the sixth inning on Jeimer Candelario's go-ahead infield single. Omaha scored four runs in the ninth, on Gavin Cross' go-ahead grand slam, to hand Salt Lake a 12-9 loss on Friday night. Gustavo Campero paced the offense with three hits, including a home run and three RBI, while Jeimer Candelario added a two-run homer and the go-ahead RBI infield single. Ben Joyce impressed in his rehab appearance, throwing eight pitches 100 mph or faster and touching 103.2 mph, the fastest pitch recorded in the minor leagues this season.

Game 4 - Omaha 10, Salt Lake 7

WP: Ben Sears (6 - 1) LP: Sam Aldegheri (4 - 5) SV: Justin Topa (3)

The Salt Lake Bees fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers 10-7 on Pioneer Day, dropping their fourth straight game despite trimming a seven-run deficit to two. Omaha built an early lead behind two home runs from Abraham Toro as part of a three-homer third inning, taking an 8-1 advantage. The Bees answered with five runs over the third and fourth innings, highlighted by RBI hits from Adam Frazier and Travis d'Arnaud, plus a two-run triple from Nelson Rada to make it 8-6. Omaha added solo runs in the sixth and ninth, while Cade Marlowe provided Salt Lake's final run with his first home run as a Bee in the eighth. Sam Aldegheri took the loss after Omaha's big third inning, and the Bees were unable to complete the comeback, finishing with their fourth consecutive defeat.

Game 5 - Salt Lake 8, Omaha 4

WP: George Klassen (6 - 6) LP: Easton McGee (5 - 3)

The Salt Lake Bees snapped their four-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over Omaha on Saturday night behind a strong outing from George Klassen and five runs in their final two at-bats. Kyren Paris drove in three runs, including an RBI double, sacrifice fly, and solo homer, while Jeimer Candelario tripled and launched a two-run home run as the Bees scored six runs over the final three innings. Cade Marlowe also homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs. Klassen struck out seven over 6.2 innings, allowing two runs in his seventh quality start of the season.

Game 6 - Omaha 4, Salt Lake 4

WP: Henry Williams (2 - 2) LP: Brett Kerry (3 - 7) SV: Justin Topa (4)

Salt Lake battled through record heat but fell 4-3 to Omaha in Sunday's series finale on Abejas Night, played in a ballpark-record 104-degree game-time temperature. Brett Kerry struck out the side in the first and allowed just one earned run over 4.0-plus innings before Omaha took the lead in the fifth. Jeimer Candelario scored the Bees' first run on Omar Martinez's sacrifice fly, while Gustavo Campero blasted a solo homer to briefly give Salt Lake a 2-1 advantage. After the Storm Chasers scored twice in the sixth to move ahead, Ben Gobbel delivered an RBI single in the bottom half to pull the Bees within one, but Salt Lake was held scoreless the rest of the way in the 4-3 defeat.

Notable Performers

Nelson Rada: .417 (10-for-24), 3 2B, 1 3B, 4 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB, 1.087 OPS

Jeimer Candelario: .474 (9-for-19), 2 HR, 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 5 R, 1.545 OPS

Gustavo Campero: .438 (7-for-16), 2 HR, 2 2B, 7 RBI, 5 R, 1.464 OPS

Christian Moore: .389 (7-for-18), 2 2B, 3 R, .950 OPS

Kyren Paris: .400 (6-for-15), 2 HR, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 5 R, 5 BB, 2 SB, 1.455 OPS

George Klassen: 1 GS, 2.70 ERA, 1-0, 6.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 7 K

Jared Southard: 3 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Dillon Tate: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Ben Joyce: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Houston Harding: 1 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees at Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Tuesday, July 28 - 6:05 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, July 29 - 6:05 p.m. MDT

Thursday, July 30 - 6:05 p.m. MDT

Friday, July 31 - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 1 - 6:05 p.m. MDT

Sunday, August 2 - 5:35 p.m MDT







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 27, 2026

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