OKC Comets Game Notes - April 5, 2026

Published on April 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (4-4) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (6-2)

Game #9 of 150/First Half #9 of 75/Road #6 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Logan Allen (0-0, 2.45) vs. LV-LHP Gage Jump (0-0, 3.86)

Sunday, April 5, 2026 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a series split when they close out their six-game set against the Las Vegas Aviators at 2:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark...The Aviators grabbed a 3-2 series lead with a win Saturday night, and the Comets can avoid their first series loss of the season with a win this afternoon.

Last Game: Despite a three-homer day from James Tibbs III, the Oklahoma City Comets lost, 8-5, to the Las Vegas Aviators Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Noah Miller opened the scoring for Oklahoma City with a two-run blast in the second inning. Tibbs connected on his first dinger in the third inning, as his solo shot put the Comets ahead, 3-0. Las Vegas rallied for three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game. Tibbs struck again leading off the fifth inning with his second homer of the night to put the Comets back ahead, 4-3. Las Vegas took a 5-4 lead in the bottom half of the inning on a two-out, full-count single by Junior Perez to drive in a pair of runs. The Aviators tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning with a solo homer by Michael Stefanic and later a two-run double off the bat of Colby Thomas to make it 8-4. Tibbs clubbed his third solo blast of the night in the seventh to bring Oklahoma City within three, but it would end up being the Comets' final hit of the night.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Allen makes his second start of the series after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent March 18...Allen started the series opener Tuesday in Las Vegas, receiving a no decision after tossing 3.2 innings (6 H, ER, 4 BB, 2 K) in an 11-8 OKC win...Allen spent the 2025 season with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA in 32 appearances (31 starts). He struck out 149 batters across 173.0 innings and recorded 16 quality starts. Allen ranked sixth in the KBO in innings (led NC) and was 11th in strikeouts (second on NC)...Prior to signing with the Dodgers this spring, Allen represented Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic and pitched in two games out of the bullpen...Allen last pitched at the Triple-A level with Reno during the 2024 season, going 6-3 with a 5.23 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and .306 BAA over 20 appearances (19 starts) across two stints with the Aces...Allen is in his 12th pro season after originally being drafted by Boston in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He has appeared in a total of 45 games in the Majors with San Diego, Cleveland, Baltimore and Arizona over five MLB seasons from 2019-22 and 2024.

Against the Aviators: 2026: 2-3 2025: 8-4 All-time: 80-80 At LV: 48-42

Las Vegas won the 2025 PCL Championship, winning the league's first half title before sweeping second-half champion Tacoma, 2-0, in the PCL Championship Series, marking the franchise's first league title since 1988...The Comets won the 2025 season series against the Aviators, 8-4, including a 6-3 mark in Las Vegas...Ryan Ward paced OKC with 22 hits and 21 RBI along with seven homers in 12 games against Las Vegas last season...The Aviators led the Minors in runs (978), hits (1,519) and AVG (.288) last season...The Comets have won three straight season series against Las Vegas, and going back to 2023, OKC is 20-9 over the last 29 games at Las Vegas Ballpark. With losses Wednesday and Thursday, OKC dropped consecutive games in Las Vegas for the first time since September 2021 during the famed Triple-A Final Stretch, and OKC has lost three of its last four games in Las Vegas this week.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III recorded his first career three-homer game Saturday night as well as the Comets' first three-homer game since Ryan Ward did it May 29, 2025 also at Las Vegas. Tibbs finished with the 14th three-homer game in Oklahoma City's Bricktown era and the first such performance in Minor League Baseball in 2026...Tibbs has now hit five home runs in the first five games of the current series and seven home runs over his last six games...Tibbs finished Saturday's game 4-for-5 and has hit safely in all eight games this season, batting .514 (18-for-35) with 12 extra-base hits. He is the lone player in the league to have hit safely in each of the first eight games of the season...Tibbs' seven homers are the most among all Triple-A players to start the season, along with his 18 hits, 12 extra-base hits, 1.286 SLG, 1.850 OPS, 45 total bases and 15 runs scored. His 13 RBI and .514 AVG both pace the PCL and rank second in Triple-A.

Three Ain't Magic, Part I: Of the 14 times during the Bricktown era an OKC player has hit three home runs in one game, last night was just the second time OKC lost the game. The previous instance was July 28, 2008, when Nate Gold's hat trick was for naught during a 12-9 loss at Colorado Springs.

Three Ain't Magic, Part II: For the second time in the last four games, the Comets lost Saturday after leading by three runs, building a 3-0 lead through three innings...In four of OKC's last seven games, the winning team overcame a deficit of at least three runs, and in five of the last seven games, the winning team overcame a deficit of at least two runs...Last season, the Comets lost nine times after leading by at least three runs, but also won an astounding 19 times after trailing by at least three runs.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and a stolen base last night. Over his last four games, he is 6-for-15 with three extra-base hits and six RBI - tied with Las Vegas' Joey Meneses for the most RBI in the PCL to start April. He has also reached base in each of his first eight games of the season...The reigning PCL MVP set OKC single-season Bricktown-era records with 164 hits, 122 RBI and 113 runs scored last season. In 2025, Ward led the Minors in RBI, with 36 homers, 73 extra-base hits and 315 total bases (143 G). He became the second OKC player to win MVP in the last two years (Michael Busch, 2023) and the third during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) joining Nelson Cruz (2008)...The outfielder collected the most RBI for any PCL hitter since 2010. Ward is also OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career home runs (91) and RBI (324).

Dinger Details: Fueled by James Tibbs III's three-homer night, the Comets tallied a season-high four home runs Saturday. The output was the team's highest homer total in a game since Sept. 14, 2025 against Sacramento at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark when OKC had five home runs. It was the team's highest homer total in a road game since Aug. 19, 2025 in Tacoma (4 HR)...The Comets are tied with Las Vegas and Sugar Land with a league-leading 12 home runs through the first eight games of 2026...On the other hand, the Comets have surrendered at least one homer in all five games this series for a total of nine home runs. Their 11 home runs allowed so far this season are second-most in the PCL.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald's six-game hitting streak came to an end last night as he was held 0-for-5 with a strikeout...Entering Saturday's game, Fitzgerald had recorded multiple hits in five of his previous six games. He went 15-for-29 (.517) during the six-game stretch with one double, one triple, one homer and 12 RBI...Fitzgerald's 15 hits are second-most in the PCL and his 12 RBI are tied for second in the league to start 2026.

Mound Maladies: Oklahoma City allowed eight runs last night, marking the third time this series the Comets allowed eight or more runs by the Aviators. Las Vegas' 12 hits tied for the second-most allowed by OKC in a game this season...Including last night, the Comets have allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs in six of the first eight games...Last night the bullpen yielded five runs and seven hits across four innings, and during the current series, the bullpen has now allowed 29 runs (23 ER), 30 hits and four home runs along with 22 walks across 23.1 innings...The 49 walks issued by the OKC pitching staff through seven games are the most in the PCL. Last season, the Comets issued a Minors-leading 782 walks - the most in a single season by an OKC team during the Bricktown era.

Around the Horn: Noah Miller drilled his first homer of the season Saturday and finished the game 2-for-4. He has hits in seven of his eight starts and has reached base in each of the Comets' first eight games of the season...Five of Oklahoma City's eight hits last night went for extra bases and OKC's 29 extra-base hits to start the season are most in the PCL. The Comets' 87 total hits are most among the 30 Triple-A teams so far in 2026, while OKC's .305 AVG and 59 runs scored both rank second in Triple-A behind Las Vegas...The Comets will need to win today in order to avoid just their second road series loss in the last 18 road series going back to 2024 (12-1-4)...Including last Sunday, the Comets have won eight of their last nine series finales going back to last season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2026

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