Comets Soar in Vegas

Published on April 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Led by a fast offensive start and strong outing from Ryder Ryan, the Oklahoma City Comets captured a 7-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Comets (4-3) opened with a four-spot in the first inning, including a two-run single by Ryan Ward and RBI knock by Jack Suwinski. After Las Vegas (5-2) scored once in the first inning, OKC added three more runs in the second inning, with the latter two runs crossing the plate on a triple by Zach Ehrhard. The Aviators were then held silent until the eighth inning when Zack Gelof hit a two-run homer. Although the Comets did not collect hit after the third inning, the OKC pitching staff limited the Aviators to season lows with three runs and six hits while notching 10 strikeouts.

Of Note:

-The six-game series is now tied, 2-2, through four games.

-Comets starting pitcher Ryder Ryan tossed a career-high 5.0 innings in just his eighth career start. He allowed one run on four hits while walking three and striking out five batters. After a shaky start in the first inning, Ryan kept the Aviators scoreless and to three hits over his final four frames, finishing by retiring nine of his last 11 batters. During his outing, Ryan held Las Vegas 1-for-11 with runners on base...Ryan easily surpassed his career high in pitches, tossing 80 across his five innings of work. The right-hander had never thrown more than 59 pitches in one game prior to Friday.

-Ryan Ward notched a game-high three RBI and has driven in six runs over the last three games. During those three games, Ward is 5-for-12 with one double and one homer.

-Ryan Fitzgerald singled in his first at-bat for the third consecutive game to extend his hitting streak to six games. Going 2-for-5 at the plate, Fitzgerald has recorded multiple hits in five of those six contests. Fitzgerald is 15-for-29 (.517) during the six-game stretch with one double, one triple, one homer and 12 RBI.

-James Tibbs III extended his hitting streak to seven games, going 1-for-4 with a walk. Tibbs is off to a 14-for-30 (.466) start with four doubles, one triple, four homers and 10 RBI.

-After starting the game 9-for-15, the Comets finished 0-for-20.

Next Up: The Comets aim to gain the edge in the series Saturday with first pitch set for 9:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 3, 2026

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