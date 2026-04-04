Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. El Paso

Published on April 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/3 vs. El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (0-0, 6.75) vs. El Paso LHP Marco Gonzales (0-0 5.40)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Ryan Bliss - optioned to Tacoma

ADD OF Brennen Davis - activated from 7-Day Injured List

ADD OF Victor Labrada - activated from 7-Day Injured List

DEL OF Colin Davis - placed on Development List

DEL INF Alejo Lopez - placed on Development List

DEL OF Spencer Packard - placed on 7-Day Injured List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes, updated rosters and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Rallied for a 3-1 victory over El Paso on Thursday night, getting a go-ahead, three-run home run from Carson Taylor...Gabriel Mosser spun 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, taking a no-decision...trailing 1-0 after six innings, Tacoma rallied in the seventh inning thanks to a three-run home run from Carson Taylor...Tacoma's bullpen locked down the victory with 3.0 shutout innings, allowing just one baserunner in that time...Alex Hoppe picked up his second save in the victory, tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Through five games this season, Tacoma's bullpen has been locked in, sporting a 2.78 ERA, good for the second-best in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A...the Rainiers' bullpen has logged 22.2 innings, the second-fewest in Triple-A (Tacoma is one of eight teams that has not played six games)...the Rainiers' bullpen is tied for the fewest hits (12), the second-fewest earned runs (7), and own the third-best opponent batting average (.154) in Triple-A...Tacoma's bullpen is one of four in Triple-A that have yet to allow a home run.

BRENNEN'S BACK: The Rainiers activated OF Brennen Davis off the Injured List on Friday...Davis, 26, was placed on the Injured List on Opening Day...in 15 Major League Spring Training games with Seattle, Davis hit .353 (12x34) with four doubles, four home runs and six RBI...Davis played 50 games in the Yankees system in 2025, hitting .271 with seven doubles, 17 home runs and 39 RBI.

BASEBALL IS BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss joins the Rainiers on Friday after he was optioned by Seattle post-game April 1...Bliss began the season on Seattle's roster, going 0-for-2 in his lone game with the Mariners...Bliss appeared in six games with Tacoma last season on Major League rehab as he recovered from a torn biceps, going 5-for-13 with three doubles and six RBI...Bliss is tied for the sixth-most steals in franchise history with 72 and his 50 steals in 2024 are tied for the third-most in a single season in franchise history.

VICTOR(Y) LAP: OF Victor Labrada was activated off the Injured List on Friday...Labrada, ranked the Mariners' No. 26 prospect by Baseball America, saw action in six games with Seattle in Spring Training, going 3-for-5 with four runs scored...in 2025, Labrada split the season between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma, combining to hit .281 in 128 games with 24 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs and 52 RBI...Labrada stole 44 bases in 55 attempts between the two levels last season.

ROSTER RECAP: The Rainiers made six roster moves before Friday's game...OF Brennen Davis and OF Victor Labrada were activated from the Injured List and Ryan Bliss was activated after he was optioned to Tacoma post-game on April 1...to make room on the active roster, OF Spencer Packard was placed on the 7-Day Injured List, OF Colin Davis and INF Alejo Lopez were placed on the Development List.

CARSON'S CLUTCH HOMER: INF Carson Taylor delivered a go-ahead, three-run home run on Thursday to propel Tacoma to a 3-1 victory... it's the second time in his career that he's hit a go-ahead home run while his team is trailing in the seventh inning or later (also: April 9, 2024 vs. Portland)...the Rainiers hit two go-ahead home runs in the seventh inning or later while trailing in 2025 (Tyler Locklear - June 24 at RR, Colin Davis - May 21 at ELP).

THREE CHEERS FOR CHENEY: The Rainiers play second of 75 games at Cheney Stadium tonight...the Rainiers, who went 52-29 at home last season were one of two Triple-A teams to win 50 games at home (also: Indianapolis - 50 wins)...Tacoma's .642 win percentage at home last year was the second-best in Triple-A, trailing only Indianapolis' .667 and the second-best for the club in the last 20 seasons, trailing only the .667 home winning percentage by the 2005 Rainiers (48-24).

CHIHUAHUAS CHECK-IN: The El Paso Chihuahuas make their way to Cheney Stadium for the second of 12 games in Tacoma this season and second of 18 overall...the Rainiers went 10-5 against El Paso last season and 2-1 at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma hit .301 against El Paso last year, the Rainiers' third-best average against one opponent last season...in the 15 meetings against Tacoma last season, El Paso had a .348 on-base percentage, their worst against a single opponent, as was their .780 OPS against Tacoma.

TOP TALENT IN TACOMA: Tacoma's Opening Day roster features four of the Mariners' Top-30 prospects (per MLB Pipeline)...No.1 prospect Colt Emerson (No. 9 overall) returns to the Rainiers after closing the 2025 season with Tacoma...he is joined by No. 18 prospect INF Brock Rodden, No. 23 OF Rhylan Thomas and No. 24 LHP Robinson Ortiz.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Thursday off as they prepare for a six-game roadtrip, starting with three games at the Los Angeles Angels, followed by three games at the Texas Rangers...Bryan Woo is slated to get the start for Seattle tonight against Reid Detmers for Los Angeles.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 3, 2026

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