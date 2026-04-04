Express Fall to Stripers, 8-1

Published on April 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Gwinnett struck early with a pair of runs in the top half of the first. SS Jim Jarvis led off the night with a single, setting up 1B Rowdy Tellez's two-run shot for a 2-0 advantage.

Stripers DH Chadwick Tromp belted a 378-foot homer to kick off the fourth. LF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. later tacked on a two-out double and Jarvis sent him around on his second hit of the night. Gwinnett led 4-0 after four complete innings.

2B Luke Williams got in on the action with a solo shot in the sixth inning. Williams' round-tripper extended the Stripers lead to 5-0.

Jarvis got aboard with another single in the ninth and 3B Nacho Alvarez Jr. followed with a walk. Tellez added some insurance for Gwinnett with another home run. The three-run blast made it an 8-0 lead.

Round Rock plated their lone run of the evening in the bottom of the ninth. 3B Jonah Bride reached on an Alvarez error before 1B Justin Foscue drove him in with a two-out single to make it 8-1, which stood final.

The Stripers trio of RHP Didier Fuentes, RHP Anthony Molina and RHP Austin Pope held the Express to four hits and one run while striking out 13.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

FOSCUE FOCUS: 1B Justin Foscue has a seven-game hitting streak and is slashing .345/.406/.517 with 10 hits and a home run. Foscue is one of seven Triple-A players to have a seven-game hitting streak to start the season.

DIAZ KEEPS DEALING: RHP Alexis Díaz pitched a scoreless eighth inning on Friday night. The right-hander has now faced 10 batters this season, striking out six, walking two, without allowing a hit or a run across 2.2 IP. In 30 career Triple-A games, the right-hander has struck out 36 batters in 28.1 IP.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, April 4 vs. Gwinnett FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

GAME 7 | HOME GAME 4 | FRIDAY, APRIL 3, 2026

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Dell Diamond R H E

GWINNETT STRIPERS (4-3) 8 10 1

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (1-6) 1 4 0

WP: RHP Anthony Molina (1-1, 3.18) FIRST PITCH: 7:04 p.m. CT ATTENDANCE: 6,030

LP: RHP Josh Stephan (0-1, 6.00) GAME TIME: 2:42

TEMPERATURE: 80 degrees, Partly Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Rowdy Tellez (GWN) 1 1 1 1 2-0 371 feet /91.4 mph LF Berm

Chadwick Tromp (GWN) 1 4 0 0 3-2 378 feet/98.8 mph LF Berm

Luke Williams (GWN) 1 6 0 1 1-2 378 feet/99.9 mph LF Berm

Rowdy Tellez (GWN) 2 9 2 2 1-1 407 feet/104.2 mph CF Batter's Eye

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

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Pacific Coast League Stories from April 3, 2026

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