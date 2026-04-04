2026 High School Baseball Series Set to Showcase Utah's Top Talent
Published on April 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The High School Baseball Series officially locked in its 2026 lineup in coordination with the Utah High School Activities Association, including 16 different teams across four different counties. These 16 teams will participate in eight games, which will be held at The Ballpark at America First Square in Downtown Daybreak.
Spanning April through early May, the series will feature teams representing multiple regions, including Salt Lake, Utah, Davis and Cache counties. The thoughtful selection ensures both geographic balance and high-level play, with several standout programs set to take the field.
Both May morning games will be Utah Prevention Days, presented by MedOne. 8,500 fifth- and sixth-graders from various school districts will be in attendance, and each game will highlight essential themes such as anti-bullying, health and wellness, and abstaining from drug and alcohol use.
The 2026 schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, April 7 - Alta vs. Woods Cross (3:00 p.m)
Thursday, April 9 - Skyridge vs. Salem Hills (3:00 p.m)
Tuesday, April 21 - Herriman vs. Cedar Valley (3:00 p.m); Mt. Crest vs. Ridgeline (6:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, May 5 - Riverton vs. Bingham (11:00 a.m.); Viewmont vs. Skyline (3:00 p.m.)
Thursday, May 7 - Lehi vs. Corner Canyon (11:00 a.m.); Farmington vs. Layton (3:00 p.m.)
Fans can secure their free tickets to the High School Baseball Series at theballparkatafs.com.
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