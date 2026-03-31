Series Preview - Sacramento River Cats at Salt Lake Bees

Published on March 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, March 31 | 6:35 PM

Game 2 - Wednesday, April 1 | 6:35 PM

Game 3 - Thursday, April 2 | 6:35 PM

Game 4 - Friday, April 3 | 6:35 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, April 4 | 6:35 PM

Game 6 - Sunday, April 5 | 2:05 PM

Broadcast Info

Tuesday-Thursday - https://kmyu.tv/watch

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Baseball Returns to Utah

The second season inside The Ballpark at America First Square begins this week as the Bees welcome the Sacramento River Cats (Triple-A, San Francisco Giants) to town. After getting swept in Las Vegas, Salt Lake (0-3) is still searching for their first win of the 2026 campaign. They will look to get back on track against the River Cats (2-1), who won their first series of the season versus El Paso thanks to consecutive extra-inning victories.

Head to Head

One season ago, Sacramento and Salt Lake split their 24 meetings, finishing 12-12 against one another. Both teams were 6-6 at home, truly an even series in 2025. The top Giants affiliate comes to The Ballpark at America First Square for the third time and their first in the spring - both visits last season were in June and July, respectively.

Walton Gone Wild

In his first three games as a Salt Lake Bee, Donovan Walton has paced the offense. The utilityman brought home the season's first run on a solo shot on Opening Day and leads the team with a .429 batting average. After the first three games, Walton currently ranks among the PCL's top 10 in on-base percentage (.667 - T-2nd), slugging percentage (.857 - T-6th), on base plus slugging percentage (OPS) (1.524 - 5th), and walks (5 - T-2nd).

Let's Get Dirty

Game two of the series, Wednesday, April 1, is no April Fools' joke. The Bees will debut their Utah Dirty Sodas alternate identity. The brown and red color scheme will take the field for the first time, and do so for every Wednesday home game in 2026. In partnership with Swig, dirty sodas will be available on the concourse for $3 every Dirty Sodas game.

Get Your Tickets

Bark in the Park: Available for six games. Guests can bring their dogs to a designated seating area. Includes a Bees-branded dog bandana (waiver and check-in required).

Holmes Homes Family Night: Every Tuesday. Tickets are $10 (minimum 4, maximum 8 per account) for chairback seats down the baselines, corners, outfield, and lawn.

Sunday Brunch: All Sunday afternoon games in April and May. For $48, guests receive a game ticket, 3rd Base Premium Deck access, and brunch.

Breakfast for Dinner: All Sunday evening games from June through September. For $48, guests receive a game ticket, 3rd Base Premium Deck access, and a full breakfast meal for dinner

GOVX: Up to a 53% discount for active military, veterans, first responders, and medical professionals via GOVX membership. Valid for all games excluding fireworks nights.

Steal of a Deal: Last-minute ticket deals via text. Fans can sign up for free to be added to the subscriber list. Texts sent on select gamedays include last-minute discounts.

Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games featuring $6 beers and $3 sodas.

Bees Baseball Pass: $30 per month for three games. Includes a reserved seat based on availability; subscribers receive a text on game days to claim their tickets.

You can find more details and the link to these specials here: https://www.milb.com/salt-lake/tickets/ticket-specials







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 30, 2026

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