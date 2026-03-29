Salt Lake drops finale, 6-1, as Las Vegas completes sweep

Published on March 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Salt Lake Bees suffered a series sweep with a 6-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark, getting outscored 31-6 over the three-game season-opening set while going just 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

Las Vegas Aviators 6, Salt Lake Bees 1

WP: Mason Barnett (1 - 0)

LP: George Klassen (0 - 1)

Key Performers:

Denzer Guzman: 2-4, HR, RBI, R, K

Trey Mancini: 2-4, K

Christian Moore: 1-3, 2B, BB, K

George Klassen: L, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Game Summary

Looking to avoid a series sweep, Salt Lake opened the game with a spark coming on a two-out homer from Denzer Guzman on his first hit of the season going 441 feet giving the Bees an early 1-0 lead.

Las Vegas answered in the second, tying the game after a balk and a fielder's choice brought home Brian Serven. The Aviators then took control in the fifth inning, stringing together three hits, including an RBI single from Brett Harris, to grab a 2-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Salt Lake put the leadoff man on in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings but could not bring any runners home going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position on the day.

The Aviators scored runs in from the fifth inning through the eighth inning including two in the sixth after opening the frame with three consecutive singles while Serven's double in the seventh made it 5-1 on his fourth hit of the day.

Cade Marlow opened the eighth inning with a leadoff double before three consecutive walks by Bees reliever Jose Fermin brought in the sixth run of the afternoon for Las Vegas, capping the scoring to secure the 6-1 victory and series sweep.

Game Notes

Â Salt Lake dropped its third and final game of the series suffering a series sweep in the opening weekend of the season. The Bees start 0-3 for the first time since 2021 when they began the year 0-4 and is the first time in the Bees era (2006-present) the club has been swept in the opening series of the season.

Â The Aviators outscored the Bees 31-6 in the series as the Bees were held to one run in of the three games over the weekend. The 31 runs allowed marked the most given up in the opening series since 2021 when the team allowed 48 over a six-game stretch against Reno.

Â Salt Lake struggled with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-5 on Sunday and 2-for-18 (.111) over the three game stretch.

Â Denzer Guzman notched his first two hits of the season with the first coming off a first inning home run that travelled a distance of 441 feet and 105.2 mph off the bat. Guzman tacked on a single in the fourth to claim his first multi-hit effort of the season.

Â Los Angeles Angels No. 5 prospect George Klassen put together a solid day on the mound going 4.2 innings allowing two runs, one being earned on six hits, no walks and struck out five. Klassen holds a 2.53 ERA in his two career Triple-A starts. Across 10.2 innings and two starts at the level, the right hander has 13 punchouts and only one walk.

Up Next

The Salt Lake Bees head home to take on the Sacramento River Cats with the home opener set for Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. at The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 29, 2026

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