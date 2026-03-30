Baker Homers, Walters Earns First RBI for Reno in Series Finale

Published on March 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces erased a first-inning three-run deficit with their own trio of runs in the third that included the first homer of the year from Luken Baker, but the Tacoma Rainiers steadily added more offense until they walked away with a 9-4 win and series victory on Sunday.

From the first pitch the Rainiers' (2-1) bats were ready, putting the first batter of the game on with a single before a two-out walk kept the frame alive. That would come back to hurt the Aces (1-2), as starter Yu-Min Lin (0-1) surrendered a three-run homer to Patrick Wisdom, his second of the series and first of two on the day.

After a quiet second inning, the Aces found a way to equalize with a rally in the third. A walk to Jean Walters put a man on for Arizona's top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt, who produced an RBI extra-base hit for the second time in as many days. This instance was a double that found the left-center gap and allowed Walters to race home all the way from first, while Waldschmidt then advanced to third on the throw.

A pair of strikeouts gave the impression that Tacoma could escape with little damage, until Luken Baker stepped to the plate and grooved his first home run as a Reno Ace, pulling a ball out to left field on an 0-1 count against Rainiers starter Dane Dunning.

As quickly as Reno had tied, Tacoma started to rebuild their advantage as they plated a pair of runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Consecutive singles in the fourth set up an RBI opportunity for Will Wilson, who delivered one thanks to a double into right field, while the other tally in the frame came on an RBI groundout. In the fifth, a Brock Rodden double turned into a run two batters later on a sacrifice fly from Connor Joe.

Though Reno got one back in the sixth when Aramis Garcia walked and later scored on a Jean Walters double, the first RBI of Walters' Triple-A career, the Rainiers tacked on insurance with a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth. One of those came from the bat of Wisdom again, as he lifted off with another solo homer in the eighth.

Lin's final line saw him responsible for five runs on seven hits over four frames, with one strikeout to a pair of walks. Each Reno reliever allowed at least one run in the contest, though it was an impressive outing from Spencer Giesting as he made his transition to the bullpen and retired each of the first six batters that he faced in order.

Only Baker had multiple hits on the day, closing out the contest 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double, a home run, a pair of RBI and two walks. Waldschmidt now has RBI and extra-base hits in consecutive games after finishing 1-for-3 with a double, run scored, an RBI and two walks. For Walters, he reached base in all four plate appearances as he ripped an RBI double in his only official at-bat while walking in his other three.

The loss gave the series victory to Tacoma, but the Aces will look to get on the right track in this young season when they travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico next week for a six-game set beginning on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 29, 2026

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