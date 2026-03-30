Isotopes Fall to Comets, 13-4

Published on March 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - For a second consecutive day, the Albuquerque Isotopes got off to a quick start at the plate, only to see Oklahoma City unleash a barrage of offense in the middle to late innings, as the Comets pulled away for a 13-4, series-clinching victory Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque stole six bases on Sunday, the 11th time they have swiped at least six bags in a contest since 2005 (MLB Database). Five of the instances have taken place at Oklahoma City (also: June 20, 2007 - six; Aug. 22, 2023 - seven; Aug. 14, 2025 - eight; Aug. 16, 2025 - seven).

- Cole Carrigg stole three bases, the 21st time in Isotopes history a player had at least three swipes in a game (last: Braiden Ward, Aug. 14, 2025 at OKC - four). It was the eighth time Carrigg recorded three steals in a contest in his pro career. The last occurrence had been Aug. 1, 2025 vs. Reading, when he swiped second, third and home in succession.

- The Isotopes have not won a season-opening series since 2023, when they took two of three contests at Round Rock. Overall, Albuquerque has won the opening slate nine times in team history, but just once since 2019.

- Sterlin Thompson was 2-for-5, his second consecutive multi-hit game. Thompson is slashing .337/.431/.590 with 25 doubles, seven triples, 16 homers and 59 RBI over his last 93 Triple-A contests, dating back to May 9, 2025.

- After homering twice on Saturday, Charlie Condon recorded a pair of singles on Sunday. It is the eighth time in Condon's pro career he has recorded consecutive multi-hit games.

- Conner Capel was 2-for-5, including a two-run single in the first inning. He has three hits over his first two games as an Isotope.

- Vimael Machin drew three walks in a game for the first time since June 29, 2024 when he was playing for Charros De Jalisco of the Mexican League.

- Drew Avans and Nic Kent teamed up on a relay to throw out Ryan Ward attempting to score on a fourth-inning double by Nick Senzel. It is the third consecutive game an Isotope has been credited with an outfield assist, after Carrigg had one in each of the first two ballgames this season.

- Albuquerque starter Adam Laskey issued five walks in 3.0 innings, the most free passes for an Isotopes hurler since Carson Palmquist on April 27, 2025 at Reno (also five, 5.0 IP). As a team, the nine walks were their most since Aug. 3, 2025 vs. Sacramento (10).

- Albuquerque has allowed double-digits in the run column in seven of their last nine road games, dating back to Sept. 9 at El Paso. In six of the seven occasions, they have relented at least 13 runs.

- James Tibbs III produced the first multi-homer game by an opposing player since Taylor Trammell clubbed two on Aug. 29, 2025 at Sugar Land. The last Oklahoma City hitter to accomplish the feat against Albuquerque was Trey Sweeney (two) on June 2, 2024.

On Deck: The Isotopes play their 2026 Home Opener on Tuesday against the Reno Aces, with gates opening at 5:30 pm. Scarves will be given to the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine. The Isotopes and Aces will be introduced along the foul lines as part of pregame ceremonies, and University of New Mexico football coach Jason Eck will throw the first pitch. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 29, 2026

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