Tibbs Powers Comets over Albuquerque

Published on March 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







James Tibbs III homered in consecutive innings as the Oklahoma City Comets overcame an early deficit on the way to a 13-4 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes (1-2) scored three runs in the first inning to take an early lead against the Comets for a second straight game. The Comets (2-1) came back to take the lead in the second inning, loading the bases before a bases-loaded walk by Tibbs followed by a bases-clearing triple by Ryan Fitzgerald gave Oklahoma City a 4-3 advantage. Tibbs connected on his first Triple-A home run in the fourth inning - a solo homer out to center field to give the Comets a two-run lead. Albuquerque got a run back in the fifth inning before the Comets added four runs in the bottom of the inning. Hyeseong Kim connected on a sacrifice fly followed by Tibbs belting a three-run homer out to center field for his second home run in as many at-bats and a 9-4 OKC advantage. The Comets later added runs on a RBI triple by Austin Gauthier and a RBI groundout by Michael Siani in the sixth inning and Seby Zavala tacked on a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

Of Note:

-The Comets secured back-to-back wins to close out their first series of the season and win the three-game set against Albuquerque, 2-1.

-Outfielder James Tibbs III clubbed his first two Triple-A home runs in the fourth and fifth innings and finished the game 3-for-4 with a double, walk, five RBI and scored three runs. The multi-homer game was the third of Tibbs' career and the first by an Oklahoma City player since Ryan Ward Sept. 18, 2025 at Tacoma...Tibbs hit safely in each of the three games of the season-opening series against the Isotopes, going 8-for-13 with six extra-base hits and eight RBI.

-Ryan Fitzgerald tallied a second straight multi-hit game and added three more RBI, going 2-for-4 with a triple and a walk. Fitzgerald has nine RBI over his last two games, going 5-for-9 with three extra-base hits.

-Catcher Seby Zavala connected on three hits, going 3-for-4 with a homer, walk and two RBI...Austin Gauthier picked up his first two hits of the season, going 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and scored two runs.

-Following a perfect 5-for-5 day at the plate Saturday, infielder Hyeseong Kim reached base in each of his first two plate appearances Sunday with a single and walk, reaching base in seven consecutive plate appearances Saturday and Sunday before grounding out in the third inning.

-The Comets bullpen allowed one run in the fifth inning Sunday, but finished the three-game series with a 0.63 ERA (1 ER in 15.0 IP). Eleven pitchers came out of the bullpen for the Comets during the series and held the Isotopes to a combined nine hits.

-Oklahoma City scored 13 runs in a second consecutive game, racking up a combined 26 runs on 30 hits Saturday and Sunday. Eight of OKC's 14 hits Sunday went for extra bases and the Comets now have 14 extra-base hits over the last two games after being held to five singles in the season opener Friday.

Next Up: Following a day off Monday, t he Comets open their first road series of the season at 8:05 p.m. CT Tuesday at Las Vegas. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 29, 2026

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