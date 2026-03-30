Postgame Notes 3.29 vs. El Paso

Published on March 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







SACRAMENTO NOTES

- The Sacramento River Cats won today's rubber game in walkoff fashion once again, 5-4...gave them the series victory, 2-1, over El Paso...marked the first time Sacramento has had back-to-back walkoffs since May 29-30, 2014 vs. Albequerque...the game went to 11 innings, something that happened just twice to the Cats in 2025.

- River Cats pitchers fanned 14 batters, their most so far this season...they fanned 14-or-more batters in 11 games in 2025, most recently on September 10.

- Blade Tidwell was the starter and but did not factor into the decision of Sacramento's walkoff victory...through 2.2 hitless innings, allowing just one walk and fanning three batters.

- Marques Johnson threw three wild pitches in the seventh inning; was the first time he has thrown three wild pitches in a game in his career.

- Jesús Rodríguez went 2-for-5, his first and second hits of the season...hit a sacrifice fly to shallow leftfield in the 11th inning to score Tyler Fitzgerald and give the Cats the win...he had 38 multi-hit games last season...doubled in the fourth...he had 20 doubles in 2025, six being with Sacramento.

- Bryce Eldridge went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the ninth, scoring Drew Gilbert and tying the game 4-4 and sending the game to extra innings.

- Buddy Kennedy went 1-for-5 with an RBI double in the first, putting Sacramento on the board first...has doubled in two consecutive games...had 18 doubles between Triple-A and the majors in 2025.

- Drew Gilbert went 3-for-5, his first multi-hit game of the season...Gilbert had 24 multi-hit games last season, including four at the major league level...had seven three-plus-hit game last season, two at the major league level.

- Jake Holton went 1-for-4, earning his first hit at the Triple-A level and batting in Victor Bericoto with a two-out RBI single.

EL PASO NOTES

- The El Paso Chihuahuas dropped tonight's game 4-5...also dropped the series to the River Cats 1-2...are now 0-2 in extra innings this season...went to extra innings 13 times in 2025...El Paso was struck out 14 total times today; they were fanned 14-or-more times in just three games in 2025.

- Marco Gonzales was the starter but did not factor into the decision of El Paso's defeat...allowed three runs on six hits, with one walk and two strikeouts in 5.0 innings.

- Carlos Rodriguez (1-for-3) had his first hit of the season, as well as the Chihuahua's first base hit of the night, doubling in the fifth...he recorded 11 doubles in 2025, one at Double-A and 10 at Triple-A.

- Pablo Reyes (1-for-4) had a double in the sixth...Reyes had 12 doubles in 2025, one in the majors and 11 in Triple-A...swiped second in the first inning...he had just five stolen bases in 2025...marked his second stolen base during the first inning in his career (also, September 14, 2018 with Pittsburgh at Milwaukee)







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 29, 2026

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