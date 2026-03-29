Bees Stumble Early, Aviators Soar, 13-4

Published on March 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Salt Lake Bees fell hitless through the first seven innings while the pitching staff combined for 11 walks, dropping the second game in a row to start the season 13-4 on Saturday night.

Las Vegas Aviators 13, Salt Lake Bees 4

WP: Brooks Kriske (1-0)

LP: Sam Aldegheri (0-1)

Key Performers: Niko Kavadas: 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R, K Yolmer Sanchez: 1-3, RBI, BB, 2 K Game Summary The Las Vegas Aviators wasted no time jumping ahead, scoring first for the second night in a row after Zack Gelof launched a solo home run to right-center field, giving Las Vegas a quick 1-0 lead they would not relinquish.

The game turned decisively in the second inning, where Las Vegas erupted for five runs, three of which came with two outs. Brett Harris delivered the biggest blow of the frame with a three-run double, capping a rally that pushed the score to 6-0.

In the fourth, Harris delivered again in the clutch, slashing a two-out RBI single to extend the advantage to 7-0. The Aviators consistently capitalized in key moments, finishing the night with nine of their 13 runs scored with two outs while also drawing 11 walks to keep constant pressure on the Salt Lake Bees pitching staff.

The Salt Lake offense fell silent early, held without a hit through 7.1 innings. However, three consecutive walks to open the eighth inning finally sparked life for the Bees. Niko Kavadas made it count, clearing the bases with a three-run double--his second in as many games.

Yolmer Sánchez followed with a two-out RBI single, accounting for Salt Lake's second and final hit of the night and trimming the deficit to five.

In the bottom half, Euribiel Angeles delivered the final blow, crushing a two-out grand slam to put the game out of reach and seal a 13-4 victory for Las Vegas on Saturday night, clinching the series.

Game Notes

The Salt Lake Bees start the 2026 campaign 0-2 for the first time since 2024 after losing the first two in Sacramento.

The Bees have allowed double-digit runs in each of their first two games being outscored 25-5. Salt Lake's two hits on Saturday matched its lowest total since July 20, 2025, against Sugar Land. They were held to two hits or less three times in 2025.

Salt Lake pitching combined for 11 walks, one fewer than its season-high a year ago.

Bees pitching had double-digit walk totals six times in 2025 and 11 or more twice.

Niko Kavadas broke up the no hit bid in the eighth, doubling for the second night in a row continuing his surge at Las Vegas Ballpark. Kavadas notched his 10th career extra base hit at Las Vegas Ballpark where he is batting .326 (15-for-46) with five home runs, four doubles, 14 RBI and a 1.198 OPS.

Up Next Salt Lake and Las Vegas wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. MST at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Document Outline

Bees Bats Go Quiet, Vegas Victorious in 13-4 Decision







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 29, 2026

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