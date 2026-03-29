OKC Comets Game Notes - March 29, 2026

Published on March 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (1-1) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (1-1)

Game #3 of 150/First Half #3 of 75/Home #3 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-LHP Adam Laskey (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-RHP Christian Romero (NR, -.--)

Sunday, March 29, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to close out their season-opening series with back-to-back wins as they meet the Albuquerque Isotopes in a rubber match at 2:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The three-game series is tied, 1-1, and wraps up on a Family Sunday in Oklahoma City, featuring pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases.

Last Game: Ryan Fitzgerald tallied a career-high six RBI, Hyeseong Kim went 5-for-5 and James Tibbs III finished with four hits and three RBI as the OKC Comets overcame a five-run deficit in a 13-6 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes took an early 6-1 lead, fueled by three-run and two-run home runs by Charlie Condon. In the third inning, a RBI triple by Tibbs and a RBI single by Fitzgerald cut into the deficit. In the fourth inning, Michael Siani hit into a fielder's choice to bring in a run. Kim followed with a RBI double before the Comets knotted the score at 6-6 on a RBI double by Tibbs. Tibbs later put OKC in the lead via a RBI single in the sixth inning, 7-6. Fitzgerald tacked on a two-run double for a 9-6 Comets advantage in the sixth inning. After Oklahoma City added a run on a balk in the eighth inning, Fitzgerald belted the Comets' first home run of the season - a three-run shot out to right field - on the way to the Comets securing their first win of the 2026 season.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero makes his season-debut for OKC as he embarks on his third consecutive season with the team...Romero split the 2025 season between Oklahoma City and High-A Great Lakes, finishing with a 5-4 record, a 4.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and .240 BAA in 25 appearances (15 starts)...In Oklahoma City last season, Romero went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts. He matched his season-high mark with 6.0 scoreless innings Sept. 13, 2025 against Sacramento and recorded a season-best seven strikeouts July 31, 2025 against Salt Lake...Over the past two seasons combined, Romero has made 13 starts with OKC, going 2-3 with a 6.21 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and .253 BAA...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Isotopes: 2026: 1-1 2025: 10-8 All-time: 165-136 At OKC: 91-63

Albuquerque enters 2026 after finishing the prior season in last place in the PCL with a 62-87 record. The 2025 season marked the Isotopes' second-straight at the bottom of the Pacific Coast League and the club last finished with a winning record in 2013...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, 10-8, with eight of OKC's 10 wins decided by three runs or less and with eight of those contests via one-run victories...The teams split their last series of the 2025 season Aug. 12-17...Albuquerque led the league with 199 homers in 2025...The Comets have won back-to-back season series against Albuquerque, as well as five of the last seven, with the Isotopes last winning the 2023 series between the teams...Going back to July 2023, OKC is 17-21 at home against the Isotopes and 9-11 over the last 20 meetings in Bricktown.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald finished with a career-high six RBI Saturday, going 3-for-5 with the Comets' first home run of the season in the eighth inning and a double. He drove in five of the Comets' final six runs of the game, becoming the first Comets player to record six RBI in a game since Alex Freeland July 24, 2025 in Reno...His six RBI are tied for most in the PCL to start the season with Las Vegas' Brett Harris.

Return of the Comet: Hyeseong Kim went 5-for-5 at the plate with a double, RBI and scored four runs Saturday as he tallied five hits in a game for the first time in his U.S. career and the first time overall since Sept. 8, 2023 in the KBO while with the Kiwoom Heroes against the Hanwha Eagles. He is the first Oklahoma City player with a five-hit game since Ryan Ward went 5-for-5 May 29, 2025 in Las Vegas. The last Oklahoma City player to record five hits at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark was James Outman Aug. 26, 2022 vs. El Paso...Kim's six hits and five runs scored are the most by a PCL player through the first two games of the season.

First Impression: Outfielder James Tibbs III finished 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, a triple and three RBI Saturday. Tibbs matched his career high in hits, previously reaching the mark three times. He tallied three of OKC's first six extra-base hits of the season and has hit safely in each of his first two games at the Triple-A level, collecting five hits to start the season...Prior to last night, the last Comet with three extra-base hits in one game was Noah Miller Aug. 19, 2025 at Tacoma.

Offensive Line: Last night, Oklahoma City finished with 16 hits - their most in a game since also recording 16 hits Aug. 24, 2025 in Tacoma and their most in a home game since June 22, 2025 against Round Rock (16)...The Comets recorded six extra-base hits Saturday after being held to five singles in Friday night's season opener...Five different Comets players recorded multi-hit games Saturday.

Roster Rundown: OKC's Opening Day roster features five players ranked among the Dodgers' top 30 prospects per Baseball America: Zach Ehrhard (No. 21), Kyle Hurt (No. 22), Noah Miller (No. 23), James Tibbs III (No. 26) and Ronan Kopp (No. 28)...The roster also includes six players currently on the Dodgers 40-man roster: Paul Gervase, Hurt, Hyeseong Kim, Kopp, Michael Siani and Ryan Ward. Sixteen players on the roster boast MLB experience while 12 were a member of the 2025 OKC squad.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward returns to the Comets after being named 2025 PCL MVP. Ward led the Minors with 36 home runs, 122 RBI, 73 extra-base hits and 315 total bases in 143 games. He became the second OKC player to win MVP in the last three years (Michael Busch, 2023) and the third to win the award during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) joining Nelson Cruz (2008)...He collected the most RBI for any PCL hitter since 2010 and recorded at least 30 homers and 100 RBI for a second straight season...Ward set OKC single-season Bricktown-era marks with 164 hits, 122 RBI and 113 runs. Ward's 36 homers were the second-most - one shy of Cruz's 2008 Bricktown-era record. Ward also set Bricktown-era records for career homers (90) and RBI (318)...The Dodgers added Ward to the 40-man roster in November.

2025 in Review: During the team's first season playing as the Comets, OKC finished 84-66 for the second-best record in the league and with the league's Most Valuable Player Ryan Ward. The Comets reached the 84-win mark for the third time in four seasons and posted a winning record in both the first and second halves, becoming the lone PCL team, and just one of two Triple-A teams, to record a winning record in all six halves since the split-season format began in Triple-A in 2023. The Comets held at least a share of first place in the overall PCL standings every day from July 20-Sept. 3 and again following a Sept. 19 win...The Comets finished with the best road record in the PCL at 45-30...At the plate, the Comets ranked fourth among the 120 teams across Minor League Baseball in runs scored and fifth in home runs...The Comets' 195 stolen bases set a new team single-season record during the Bricktown era, led by PCL Postseason All-Star Esteury Ruiz's team single-season Bricktown-era record 62 stolen bases...OKC drew 747 walks - the most in the Minors and the most in a season during the Bricktown era...On the mound, the Comets recorded a league-leading 1,408 strikeouts.

Bullish: The Comets bullpen tossed 6.0 scoreless innings Saturday, allowing four hits and striking out eight batters. Oklahoma City's bullpen has yet to allow a run across its first 10.0 innings of the season using seven different pitchers and holding the Isotopes a combined 5-for-33 (.152).

Around the Horn: Jack Suwinski recorded two outfield assists yesterday, notching the first two of the season for Oklahoma City and matching his total from the previous two seasons between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis combined...Albuquerque outfielder Drew Avans is facing OKC for the first time in his career following an illustrious four-year run in Bricktown from 2021-24. Avans is the franchise's Bricktown era career leader in hits (462), runs (345), triples (26) and walks (261) and played in 471 games while suiting up for OKC...Last season, with a chance to win a series on the line, the Comets went 7-4, including 3-0 in rubber matches.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 29, 2026

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