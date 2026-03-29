Chihuahuas Fall in Extra Innings Saturday in Sacramento

Published on March 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Sacramento catcher Logan Porter hit a game-ending fielder's choice in the bottom of the 10 th inning to give the River Cats a 5-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth, El Paso second baseman Nate Mondou hit a two-run home run to tie the game. The Chihuahuas went ahead 3-2 in the top of the fifth on catcher Anthony Vilar's first Triple-A home run. The Chihuahuas scored once in the top of the 10 th inning on Clay Dungan's sacrifice fly before Sacramento's two runs in the bottom of the frame.

San Diego Padres reliever Jason Adam pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in his first MLB Injury Rehab appearance with the Chihuahuas. San Diego infielder Sung-Mun Song went 2-for-4 with two singles and has reached base multiple times in both of his rehab games with El Paso.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, River Cats 5 Final Score (03/28/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (1-1), Sacramento (1-1)

Next Game: Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso LHP Marco Gonzales (0-0, -.--) vs. Sacramento RHP Blake Tidwell (0-0, -.-). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 29, 2026

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