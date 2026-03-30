Wisdom's Two-Homer Game Powers Tacoma to 9-4 Victory over Reno

Published on March 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







RENO, NV - Patrick Wisdom hit two home runs on Sunday to lead the way for the Tacoma Rainiers (2-1), as they took down the Reno Aces (1-2) by a 9-4 final score on Sunday at Greater Nevada Field. The Rainiers' bullpen allowed just one run over the final 6.0 innings to hold on for the win.

Tacoma got the offense going right out of the gate. CF Rhylan Thomas greeted Reno starting pitcher Yu-Min Lin with a single. With two outs, 1B Connor Joe worked a walk to put runners and first and second base. On the first pitch of the next at-bat, DH Patrick Wisdom (2) clobbered a three-run home run to left field to give the Rainiers a 3-0 lead.

RHP Dane Dunning, making his Rainiers debut, struck out the side in his first inning of work and was able to strand a pair of runners in scoring position in the second inning.

Reno struck back in the bottom of the third inning. SS Jean Walters drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the frame, followed by a double from CF Ryan Waldschmidt that scored Walters and made it 3-1. Dunning rebounded with a pair of strikeouts, but then surrendered a two-run home run to Luken Baker (1) that tied the game at three. The two-out damage continued, as RF A.J. Vukovich doubled to left field and DH Jose Fernandez reached on a fielding error by Rainiers' 3B Will Wilson, putting runners on the corners. Dunning stranded them as he struck out C Aramis Garcia to get out of the inning.

The Rainiers countered in the top of the fourth inning to regain the lead. With one out, C Jakson Reetz lined a single to center field. RF Colin Davis followed with a single through the hole on the left side of the infield to put runners at first and second base. Then, Wilson ripped a ball to the right field corner to score Reetz, putting Tacoma back on top 4-3. LF Alejo Lopez kept things moving as his groundout to shortstop scored Davis and put the Rainiers up 5-3. Lin was able to retire the next two batters to strand Wilson at third base.

RHP Houston Roth took over for Dunning in the bottom of the fourth inning, throwing 2.0 shutout innings in his first appearance of the season. He worked around a pair of walks in the fourth inning and sat down the side in order in the fifth with a pair of strikeouts.

In the top of the fifth inning, Rodden connected on his second double of the game as he slapped a 1-2 pitch down the left field line to open the frame. SS Colt Emerson then hit a fly ball to deep center field that was caught, allowing Rodden to move up to third base. That set up Joe for a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Rodden to extend the Tacoma lead to 6-3. Wisdom drew a two-out walk to keep the inning alive, but Reetz grounded out to retire the side.

Reno got back on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning, as LHP Josh Simpson entered in relief for Tacoma. Garcia worked a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a one-out, RBI double from Walters, trimming Tacoma's lead to 6-4. After another walk to Waldschmidt, Simpson got the next two batters out to strand a pair on base.

RHP Spencer Giesting, who entered in the top of the sixth inning, found a groove for Reno, retiring the first seven Rainiers he faced. However, in the top of the eighth inning, Wisdom (3) struck again by crushing a 1-2 fastball over the left field wall for his second home run of the game, padding Tacoma's lead at 7-4. It was the first of three consecutive hits as Reetz singled on a blooper to shallow right, but was thrown out attempting to stretch it to a double. On the next pitch, Davis connected on his first double of the season, but was stranded as Wilson struck out for the final out of the inning.

Tacoma tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth inning. Lopez led off the inning with a single, his first hit in a Rainiers uniform. Lopez moved up to second base on a groundout from Thomas and Rodden drove Lopez in with his third hit of the game, a one-out single to center field. Emerson followed with a double to right field that put runners at second at third base. Joe hit his second sacrifice fly of the game, scoring Rodden to make it 9-4.

Tacoma's bullpen allowed just three baserunners over the final 3.0 innings, as RHP Yosver Zulueta, RHP Troy Taylor and RHP Alex Hoppe kept Reno off the board, securing the game and the series victory.

The Rainiers return home to Cheney Stadium on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 PM. The starting pitching matchup has yet to be announced.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Brock Rodden tied his career-high with three hits on Sunday, including a pair of doubles, also tying his career-high...Sunday marked the fourth three-hit game of Rodden's career...it's the third time he's hit two doubles in a game and the first since September 5, 2023 at Fresno Houston Roth recorded 2.0 scoreless innings in his first appearance of the season...Roth recorded seven such outings in 2025 between Double-A Chesapeake and Triple-A Norfolk Patrick Wisdom connected on a pair of home runs for Tacoma, the first multi-homer game by a Rainier this season...it's the 20th multi-homer game of Wisdom's career and the first since May 28, 2023 against Cincinnati...it's the earliest in the season a Rainier has recorded a multi-homer game since Brian O'Keefe hit two home runs in Tacoma's third game of the season on April 2, 2023 at Oklahoma City The Rainiers allowed six hits on Sunday, all of which went for extra bases (five doubles and one home run)...it's the first time the Rainiers did not give up a single in a game since July 26, 2022 when El Paso picked up only two hits (both doubles)...the six extra-base hits allowed by Tacoma are the most they've given up without allowing a single since at least 2005







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 29, 2026

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