Early Offensive Explosion Lifts Sugar Land over Round Rock

Published on March 29, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Opening weekend ended with a statement win for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-1) as they defeated the Round Rock Express (1-2) 8-1 on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. Highlights of today's game can be found here.

The Space Cowboys wasted no time jumping out in front, setting the tone immediately in the first as Taylor Trammell worked a leadoff walk. Shay Whitcomb followed with a single, and after Zach Cole drew another walk, the Space Cowboys loaded the bases. CJ Alexander then brought in the game's first run with a walk before Jack Winkler cleared the bases with a double, giving Sugar Land a 4-0 lead after one.

The offense stayed hot in the second inning as Trammell opened the frame with a triple to right field. Whitcomb and Carlos Pérez followed with back-to-back doubles, plating two more runs, and Winkler added an RBI single to cap a three-run inning and extend the lead.

After a quiet stretch through the middle innings, Pérez provided another spark, launching a home run, his second of the season, to push the Space Cowboys' advantage to eight after the bottom of the seventh.

Alejandro Osuna's double in the eighth inning accounted for Round Rock's lone run, as he advanced to third on a Jonah Bride groundout and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Tyler Wade. It was the only run allowed by RHP Peter Lambert (S, 1) in his first appearance with Sugar Land, throwing 3.2 innings and striking out two.

NOTABLE:

- INF Jack Winkler has started the season hot, recording multi-hit games in each of his first two appearances. Winkler is 4-for-8 with two doubles, four RBI and a stolen base through his first two games.

- RHP Enyel De Los Santos made his second appearance on Major League rehab with Sugar Land, throwing 1.1 shutout frames. De Los Santos threw 19 pitches, 12 strikes.

- Carlos Pérez connected for his second home run in the first three games of the season, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two run scored. Pérez has hit at least 27 home runs in the Minor Leagues in four of the last five season.

- Shay Whitcomb collected two more hits on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Whitcomb has hit safely in all three games this season and is 5-for-12 to begin the year with a double and two RBI.

After a day off Monday, the Space Cowboys head east to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for a six-game series starting on Tuesday night. Sugar Land has not named a starter while former Space Cowboys RHP Ryan Gusto is scheduled to pitch for Jacksonville for a 6:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 29, 2026

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