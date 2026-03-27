Meet Muffin: Space Cowboys Introduce Bat Dog for 2026

Published on March 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - With Opening Day just one day away, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are excited to announce the newest addition to their team: Muffin. Photos of Muffin can be accessed here.

Muffin, a five-year-old Golden Retriever, will serve as the Space Cowboys 'Bat Dog' for select home games throughout the 2026 season. That includes Friday night on Opening Night and on Saturday, March 28.

"We are pumped to add Muffin to our roster for this upcoming season," said Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm. "Muffin is the first of many fan experience initiatives that the Space Cowboys will be introducing this season and we're so excited for our fans to meet him!"

How exactly does Muffin train to be a bat dog? "It's a lot of playing fetch, and just a lot of having fun with him and getting him excited," said Muffin's owner Hamid Parvizian. "It's all about him having a good time, he just loves to retrieve and loves to fetch anything. So, anything we can do to play with him is all we need."

This will be Muffin's on-field debut as a bat dog on Opening Night when the Space Cowboys take on the Round Rock Express at 7:05 pm. When he isn't at the ballpark, Muffin also works in the community as a comfort dog, providing stress relief and companionship to the people of Fort Bend County and beyond.

For a second consecutive season, the Space Cowboys will open the season at Constellation Field when they take on the Round Rock Express this Friday at 7:05 pm to kick off Opening Weekend presented by Constellation. Full season, half season, 10-game plans, Axis+ plans and mini-plans are all available for the 2026 season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 26, 2026

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