Cole and Pérez Both Homer But Space Cowboys Fall on Opening Night

Published on March 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Opening Night started with a lead-off homer but ended with a late rally as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-1) fell to the Round Rock Express (1-0) on Friday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

The Space Cowboys opened their season with a bang as Zach Cole wasted no time setting the tone, leading off the year with a home run on just the second pitch of the season, putting Sugar Land up 1-0 in the first.

In the second inning, after Cavan Biggio and Riley Unroe each worked walks, CJ Alexander lined a single to left field, bringing Biggio home and expanding Sugar Land's lead to 2-0. Round Rock responded with a three-run third inning, sending eight batters to the plate to chase RHP Jaxon Alexander after 2.2 innings.

In an eventful bottom of the sixth Unroe and Alexander were each hit by pitches, and Cole then drew a walk, loading the bases for the Space Cowboys. Shay Whitcomb singled on a soft ground ball to third, bringing home the tying run.

After singles from Tyler Wade and Trevor Hauver in the top of the seventh, Cameron Cauley was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Round Rock. Aaron Zavala then lifted a sacrifice fly, allowing Round Rock to regain the lead, 4-3.

A seventh inning home run from Carlos Pérez evened things up late. However, after Willie Calhoun and Alejandro Osuna each worked walks to start the eighth, Jonah Bride connected on a three-run home run, giving Round Rock the lead as they held on to defeat Sugar Land 7-4.

NOTABLE:

- Zach Cole's home run in the first now gives him six home runs in 16 career Triple-A contests.

- RHP Enyel De Los Santos faced the minimum in a scoreless inning of relief, throwing 14 pitches, seven strikes.

- RHP Amos Willingham fired 1.1 scoreless innings in relief, stranding all three runners that he inherited.

- Friday night's loss snapped the Space Cowboys streak of back-to-back years with a victory on Opening Night.

- After not allowing a run in 5.1 innings during Spring Training, RHP Sam Carlson spun a scoreless ninth inning for the Space Cowboys.

Sugar Land continues Opening Weekend presented by Constellation on Saturday night. LHP Colton Gordon is slated to start for the Space Cowboys while Round Rock will turn to RHP Josh Stephan for a 6:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 27, 2026

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