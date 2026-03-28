Chihuahuas Win, 9-3, in Season-Opening Game
Published on March 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored six runs in the fifth inning Friday night in Sacramento and beat the River Cats 9-3 in the first game of the 2026 season. The fifth inning rally included seven singles.
San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron started and threw three shutout innings on MLB Injury Rehab. Waldron struck out three batters and didn't walk any. Padres' infielder Sung-Mun Song also played for El Paso on MLB rehab and went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. Chihuahuas center fielder Jase Bowen hit the team's first home run of the season in the seventh inning. El Paso leadoff hitters reached base in six of the nine innings.
El Paso left fielder Samad Taylor hit the first pitch of the season to center field for a single. Seven of the nine starting Chihuahuas batters were playing their first career game with the team. The Chihuahuas are now 10-2 all-time in season-opening games.
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