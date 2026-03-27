Salt Lake Bees Announce Partnership with VisionGuard
Published on March 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
SANDY, Utah - The Salt Lake Bees announced today a partnership with VisionGuard.
VisionGuard is a Utah-based auto glass replacement company with roots back to 2013. VisionGuard now operates across Oregon, Idaho, and Utah, and is a fully mobile service for customer convenience.
"As a growing auto glass replacement company, we are extremely proud to team up and sponsor America's favorite pastime here in our own backyard," said Jake Fotheringham, co-owner of VisionGuard. "The Salt Lake Bees bring families, friends, neighbors and fans together to spend time and create lasting memories. Here at VisionGuard, we are built on similar values, and we are excited to showcase those values through this partnership."
In this three-year partnership, VisionGuard will be the Bees' entitlement sponsor of foul balls. They will also provide free tickets to Bees games when fans get their auto glass replaced using VisionGuard's mobile services.
"VisionGuard cares for their customers just as much as the Bees care for their fans," said Ty Wardle, general manager of the Salt Lake Bees. "We are proud to partner with VisionGuard for the next three years and give our fans access to a high-quality auto glass replacement company."
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