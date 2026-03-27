Isotopes Unveil 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on March 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes, in junction with the Colorado Rockies, have announced their 2026 Opening Day roster, a club that features 10 players who have previously suited up for the team - eight from last season.

Fourth-year manager Pedro Lopez will welcome 18 new faces to Albuquerque.

The roster is headlined by infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon, the Rockies No. 2 prospect who was the third overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft. Condon launched 37 home runs his senior season at the University of Georgia to lead the nation, while receiving the Dick Howser Trophy, SEC Player of the Year and Golden Spikes Award.

Infeilder/outfielder Cole Carrigg will make his Triple-A debut after a 2025 season that saw him connect on 15 home runs while also stealing 46 bases for Double-A Hartford. Carrigg, the Rockies No. 6 prospect, has played all three outfield spots as well as shortstop and catcher during his three-year professional career.

Second baseman Adael Amador returns to Albuquerque for a second year. He split last season between the Rockies and Isotopes, posting a .303 average in 85 Triple-A games en route to being named to the Pacific Coast League Post-Season All-Star Team. The rest of the infield will be made up of veterans Nicky Lopez, Vimael Machin and Chad Stevens, along with Nic Kent who is up from Double-A.

Outfielder Sterlin Thompson, coming off a standout 2025 campaign in which he batted .296 with 28 doubles and 18 homers, will begin 2026 with the Isotopes. Veteran outfielders Drew Avans and Conner Capel are new to the Rockies organization and will also break camp in Albuquerque. Both Avans and Capel have played in the PCL.

Catching duties will be shared by Bryant Betancourt and Jose Cordova to begin the season. Cordova has been in the Rockies organization since 2018 and appeared in two contests for Albuquerque in 2023.

Left-hander Sean Sullivan and right-hander Gabriel Hughes, two of the Rockies top pitching prospects, will help anchor the Isotopes rotation. Sullivan shined for Double-A Hartford in 2025, posting a 3.14 ERA in 18 starts. Hughes spent a majority of last season with Albuquerque and found a groove late in the summer, as he compiled a 2.39 ERA in his final five outings. Right-hander Tanner Gordon also returns to Albuquerque to begin 2026, and is slated to start the season opener tonight in Oklahoma City.

The bullpen will be bolstered by the additions of veterans Parker Mushinski, Ryan Miller, Keegan Thompson and Patrick Weigel, who all have Major League experience. Collin Baumgartner and Carson Skipper are back as part of the Isotopes relief core, after joining the club from Double-A Hartford in the second half last year.

The Opening Day roster features 15 players who have seen time in the Major Leagues: Valente Bellozo, Seth Halvorsen, Carson Palmquist, Luis Peralta, Keegan Thompson, Gordon, Miller, Mushinski, Weigel, Amador, Lopez, Machin, Stevens, Avans and Capel. Lopez has the most MLB service time on the team, with over six years accumulated.

Five players on the season's initial roster will be making their Triple-A debut: Welinton Herrera, Betancourt, Carrigg, Condon, Kent and Sullivan.

Machin is the club's elder statesman at 32-years-old, while 21-year-old Herrera is the youngest player on the Opening Day squad.

The full roster can be seen below. Albuquerque's season is slated to begin tonight in Oklahoma City with a 6:05 pm MT first pitch against the Comets. The Isotopes home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 vs. Reno at 6:35 pm MT.

Right-handed pitchers: Collin Baumgartner, Valente Bellozo, Tanner Gordon, Seth Halvorsen, Gabriel Hughes, Ryan Miller, TJ Shook, Keegan Thompson, Patrick Weigel

Left-handed pitchers: Welinton Herrera, Adam Laskey, Parker Mushinski, Carson Palmquist, Luis Peralta, Carson Skipper, Sean Sullivan

Catchers: Bryant Betancourt, Jose Cordova

Infielders: Adael Amador, Charlie Condon, Nic Kent, Nicky Lopez, Vimael Machin, Chad Stevens

Outfielders: Drew Avans, Conner Capel, Cole Carrigg, Sterlin Thompson







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 27, 2026

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