Salt Lake Bees Set 2026 Opening Day Roster
Published on March 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Angels, have announced the Salt Lake preliminary roster ahead of the 2026 opener on Friday, March 27, against the Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A, Athletics) in Las Vegas, Nevada.
RHP: Shaun Anderson, José Fermin, Bretty Kerry, George Klassen, Victor Mederos, Kaleb Ort, Nick Sandlin, Jared Southard, Hunter Strickland, Huascar Ynoa
LHP: Sam Aldegheri, Mitch Farris, Samy Natera Jr., Angel Perdomo, Taylor Saucedo
Catchers: Omar Martinez, Sebastián Rivero
Infielders: Denzer Guzman, Niko Kavadas, Nick Madrigal, Trey Mancini, Christian Moore, Yolmer Sánchez, Donovan Walton
Outfielders: Matthew Lugo, Wade Meckler, Nelson Rada, Jose Siri
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