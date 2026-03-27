2026 Salt Lake Bees Season Preview

Published on March 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees return to the diamond for the 32nd season as a franchise and 25th consecutive year as the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels getting ready to kick off another season of America's pastime in the second year at The Ballpark at America First Square in Downtown Daybreak.

New Skipper

Doug Davis takes over as the Bees new manager for the 2026 season becoming the club's ninth manager in franchise history after the club's winningest manager of all time, Keith Johnson, was promoted to third base coach of the Los Angeles Angels after a total of 10 seasons at the helm for Salt Lake. Davis joins the Bees after three seasons as manager of the Round Rock Express, where he led the Express to a franchise record 89 wins and a Pacific Coast League Championship appearance in 2023 before securing his 900th career managerial victory in 2025. Davis's coaching resume includes time at the Major League level, serving as bench coach for the Florida Marlins during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. He was part of the Marlins' 2003 World Series championship staff. He has also held minor league field coordinator roles with the Montreal Expos and Florida Marlins and spent 11 seasons in the Toronto Blue Jays organization in a variety of coaching capacities.

Faces of SLC

Four members of the Angels Top-30 prospect list, OF Nelson Rada (#3), RHP George Klassen (#5), INF Denzer Guzman (#8), and LHP Sam Aldegheri (#17) will start the 2026 campaign with the Salt Lake Bees. Aldegheri (Italy) as well as current Bee Matthew Lugo (Puerto Rico) played in the World Baseball Classic for their respective countries. Aldegheri, a native of Verona, Italy threw in two games for the Azzuri, tossing six innings of two hit baseball, striking out nine. Lugo, a Manatí, Puerto Rico native recorded a hit in five at-bats for Team Rubio. First baseman Niko Kavadas returns to the Beehive state after a 2025 season where he placed second in the PCL with his 28 home runs.

Stirring up Something New

This season, the Salt Lake Bees are stirring up something new with the Utah Dirty Sodas as its new MiLB alternate identity, blending Utah's iconic dirty soda culture with America's pastime in a bold, playful and local way. The Bees will transform into the Utah Dirty Sodas every Wednesday throughout the season, turning summer nights at The Ballpark at America First Square into a high-energy celebration of Utah pride, flavor and fun. The first Utah Dirty Sodas game is on Wednesday, April 1, and tickets go on sale on Wednesday, February 25.

New Theme Nights

Fans of all ages have plenty to look forward to when baseball returns to The Ballpark at America First Square at Downtown Daybreak, with fireworks, drone shows, pop culture nights and community celebrations. Highlights include AANHPI Night and Abejas Night, and appreciation nights honoring teachers, the military and first responders. The schedule also features new theme nights such as Friendship Bracelet Night, Harry Potter Night, Christmas in June and Talent Show Night while Star Wars Night, Princess Night and Country Weekend all return in 2026.

Events at the Ballpark

After a winter of Holiday Lights, The Ballpark at America First Squares in Downtown Daybreak continues to stay active even when the Bees are on the road with Cosmic Baseball coming to town on April 24-25 glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment are all things fans can expect when joining the tour in 2026. Banana Ball also comes to Daybreak this summer August 13-15, 2026, for three games between the Party Animals and the Firefighters.

The Banana Ball format brings a fast-paced, fan-focused twist to America's pastime, with rules designed to keep the action moving and the crowd engaged through interactive moments and in-game entertainment.

Opening Day Roster

The Salt Lake Bees opening day roster consists of 17 players who have suited up in a Bees. Those 17 members of the roster played the first season at The Ballpark at America First Square after the team moved from Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City. 12 members of the roster appeared in the Major Leagues last year on the Angels, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and Athletics. Infielders Yolmer Sanchez and Trey Mancini both debuted 10 or more years ago, bringing veteran experience to the clubhouse. Four Bees enter the 2026 campaign on the top 30 prospects list in the Angels organization.

Ticket Offers

Bees ticket specials for the 2026 season offer something for everyone and can be found at milb.com/salt-lake/tickets/ticket-specials, highlighted by Tuesday Family Night presented by Holmes Homes, where families can enjoy four tickets for just $40-now including reserved chair-back seating for a more comfortable, premium experience at no extra cost. Fans can also bring their four-legged friends to Bark in the Park presented by Sunday's For Dogs, which includes one human ticket, one dog ticket, and a bandana for $35, or lock in baseball all summer with the Bees Baseball Pass for just $30 per month from April through September. Sundays feature fan-favorite dining experiences, with Sunday Brunch available for Sunday afternoon games in April and May, and Breakfast for Dinner offered for 6:05 PM Sunday games from June through September, both priced at $48 per person and including a game ticket and themed ballpark dining. The Bees also proudly celebrate 10 seasons of partnering with GOVX to offer first responder and military discounts of up to 53% for every game excluding firework nights, while the Bees Steal of a Deal gives fans the chance to score last-minute ticket offers by registering in advance at https://fanhub.seasonshare.com/slbees/general_registration and receiving special deals straight to their inbox throughout the season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 27, 2026

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