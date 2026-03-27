Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Aviators

Published on March 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Friday, March 27 | 8:05 PM

Game 2 - Saturday, March 28 | 8:05 PM

Game 3 - Sunday, March 29 | 1:05 PM

Broadcast Info

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Bees are Back

The Salt Lake Bees will open the 2026 season where they finished a season ago at Las Vegas Ballpark against the defending Pacific Coast League champion Las Vegas Aviators. Friday will also mark the debut of the Bees new manager, Doug Davis, who brings more than 20 years of Minor League managerial experience. Davis was hired by the club in January after spending the previous three seasons with PCL opponent Round Rock Express.

Head to Head

Salt Lake went 7-11 against the Las Vegas Aviators in 2025, suffering a road sweep in the two teams first meeting of the season. The Bees responded in August by taking four of six games at The Ballpark at America First Square before closing out the season series with a split in the final series of the year in Las Vegas.

Opening Day Starter

Victor Mederos starts on the bump making his first Triple-A career Opening Day start. Mederos was named a 2025 Pacific Coast League All-Star after a stellar season with the Salt Lake Bees. He was the Bees first All-Star selection since 2023. Last season, the Cuban made 16 starts for the Bees, going 7-5 with a 3.39 ERA. He held opponents to a .247 batting average while posting a 7.33 K/9 and a 3.51 BB/9. The righty turned in seven quality starts a season ago, second most on the roster behind Dakota Hudson. In two outings against Las Vegas, Mederos held an 0-1 record in nine innings of work, striking out nine.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 27, 2026

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