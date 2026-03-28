Albuquerque's Three-Run Second Lifts Isotopes to 3-1 Opening Day Triumph

Published on March 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - Isotopes starter Tanner Gordon fired 5.0 innings of one-run ball while Cole Carrigg went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run triple in the third inning to propel Albuquerque to a 3-1 Opening Night victory Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes improve to 13-10 all-time on Opening Day. Albuquerque has won just three of its last 12 Opening Day games (also: April 6, 2017, vs. Salt Lake, 7-4, and March 31, 2023, at Round Rock, 9-4).

-The win also moves Albuquerque to 2-1 against Oklahoma City on Opening Day (other win: April 8, 2010, 6-3, 13 inn.).

-The Isotopes permitted just one run on Opening Day, just the second time in club history allowing one run to begin a season (also: April 3, 2003, at Memphis, 3-1, victory).

-Albuquerque's staff relented just five hits on the night, the fewest surrendered on Opening Day in team history (previous: six, April 3, 2003, at Memphis, 3-1, victory).

-Tanner Gordon spun 5.0 innings and allowed just one run, unearned, on three hits and two walks while fanning five. He becomes just the third Albuquerque starter on Opening Day to throw 5.0+ frames and allow one run or fewer, both coming against Oklahoma City (also: James McDonald, April 8, 2010, 5.0 IP, 1 R and Ryan Feltner, April 5, 2022, 5.0 IP, 0 R).

-Seth Halvorsen recorded the three-out save in the ninth, Albuquerque's first save on Opening Day since April 6, 2017, vs. Salt Lake, a 7-4 win (save: Matt Carasiti).

-Cole Carrigg went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a triple in his Triple-A debut. He also registered the second and third hardest hit exit velocities of the night (single: 105.7 MPH, triple: 103.6).

-Vimael Machin recorded two-hits in his Isotopes debut, both singles.

-Outfielder Sterlin Thompson went 1-for-3 with a double. His two-bagger registered as the hardest hit ball of the night at 106.3. Over his last 91 Triple-A games (since May 9, 2025), Thompson is slashing .334/.429/.591 with 24 doubles, seven triples, 16 homers and 58 RBI.

-Charlie Condon went 1-for-4 with a single and strikeout in his Triple-A debut.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 5:05 pm MT at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to send Valente Bellozo to the hill while Oklahoma City is slated to start Ryder Ryan







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 27, 2026

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