Reno Aces Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster
Published on March 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have announced their Opening Day roster as they kick off the 2026 Pacific Coast League season this afternoon against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.
Jeff Gardner returns for his second season as the manager and will lead a young, prospect-loaded group including 10 players on Arizona's 40-man roster and eight of the organization's Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline.
Additionally, the Aces are made up of players from the United States (19), Venezuela (2), Bahamas (1), Canada (1), Cuba (1), Dominican Republic (1), Mexico (1), Portugal (1), and Taiwan (1).
Aces Opening Day Roster (bold indicates Arizona 40-man roster):
PITCHERS (16)
Philip Abner
Mitch Bratt (#14 prospect)
Juan Burgos
Isaiah Campbell
Gerardo Carrillo
Yilber Diaz (#23 prospect)
Kohl Drake (#12 prospect)
Shawn Dubin
Brandyn Garcia (#20 prospect)
Spencer Giesting
Thomas Hatch
Drey Jameson
Bryce Jarvis
Yu-Min Lin
Dylan Ray
Kade Strowd
CATCHERS (2)
Aramis Garcia
Matt O'Neill
INFIELDERS (6)
Jacob Amaya
Luken Baker
Jose Fernandez (#27 prospect)
LuJames Groover (#10 prospect)
Tommy Troy (#4 prospect)
Jean Walters
OUTFIELDERS (4)
Jack Hurley
Kristian Robinson
A.J. Vukovich
Ryan Waldschmidt (#1 prospect)
Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call the ticket office at (775) 334-7000.
Pacific Coast League Stories from March 27, 2026
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- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
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