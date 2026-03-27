Reno Aces Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on March 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have announced their Opening Day roster as they kick off the 2026 Pacific Coast League season this afternoon against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

Jeff Gardner returns for his second season as the manager and will lead a young, prospect-loaded group including 10 players on Arizona's 40-man roster and eight of the organization's Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline.

Additionally, the Aces are made up of players from the United States (19), Venezuela (2), Bahamas (1), Canada (1), Cuba (1), Dominican Republic (1), Mexico (1), Portugal (1), and Taiwan (1).

Aces Opening Day Roster (bold indicates Arizona 40-man roster):

PITCHERS (16)

Philip Abner

Mitch Bratt (#14 prospect)

Juan Burgos

Isaiah Campbell

Gerardo Carrillo

Yilber Diaz (#23 prospect)

Kohl Drake (#12 prospect)

Shawn Dubin

Brandyn Garcia (#20 prospect)

Spencer Giesting

Thomas Hatch

Drey Jameson

Bryce Jarvis

Yu-Min Lin

Dylan Ray

Kade Strowd

CATCHERS (2)

Aramis Garcia

Matt O'Neill

INFIELDERS (6)

Jacob Amaya

Luken Baker

Jose Fernandez (#27 prospect)

LuJames Groover (#10 prospect)

Tommy Troy (#4 prospect)

Jean Walters

OUTFIELDERS (4)

Jack Hurley

Kristian Robinson

A.J. Vukovich

Ryan Waldschmidt (#1 prospect)

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call the ticket office at (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 27, 2026

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